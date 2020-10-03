Trending:
NFL Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74 0-1-0 0-1-1 0-2-0 0-0-1 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60 1-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0
Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 0 2 1 .000 59 87 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-2-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-2-0
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46 0-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 12

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

