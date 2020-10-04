NFL Expanded Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 2-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99 1-1-0 0-1-1 1-2-0 0-0-1 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60 1-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 1 2 1 .250 84 107 0-1-1 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-2-0 0-1-0
Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0
Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 120 92 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 85 81 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 3-0-0 1-0-0
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 0-2-0
Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109 2-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80 2-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71 0-2-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 38, L.A. Chargers 31

Cleveland 49, Dallas 38

Baltimore 31, Washington 17

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Carolina 31, Arizona 21

New Orleans 35, Detroit 29

Cincinnati 33, Jacksonville 25

Minnesota 31, Houston 23

Seattle 31, Miami 23

L.A. Rams 17, N.Y. Giants 9

Buffalo 30, Las Vegas 23

Indianapolis 19, Chicago 11

Philadelphia 25, San Francisco 20

Monday’s Games

New England at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:50 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 12

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

