NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|123
|100
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|New England
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|66
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|93
|96
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|65
|131
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|74
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|103
|56
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|95
|117
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Houston
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|80
|126
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|58
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|122
|73
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|124
|126
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|99
|99
|1-1-0
|0-1-1
|1-2-0
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|91
|60
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|111
|120
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|98
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|84
|107
|0-1-1
|1-1-0
|0-0-1
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Dallas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|126
|146
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|79
|112
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|47
|96
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|120
|92
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|99
|102
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|123
|123
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|90
|108
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|85
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|85
|81
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|99
|127
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|106
|125
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Seattle
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|142
|109
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|106
|80
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|98
|92
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|107
|71
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
Thursday’s Games
Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 38, L.A. Chargers 31
Cleveland 49, Dallas 38
Baltimore 31, Washington 17
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Carolina 31, Arizona 21
New Orleans 35, Detroit 29
Cincinnati 33, Jacksonville 25
Minnesota 31, Houston 23
Seattle 31, Miami 23
L.A. Rams 17, N.Y. Giants 9
Buffalo 30, Las Vegas 23
Indianapolis 19, Chicago 11
Philadelphia 25, San Francisco 20
Monday’s Games
New England at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:50 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 12
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
