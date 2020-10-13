On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
October 13, 2020 4:00 pm
3 min read
      
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 2-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92 2-0-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 0-0-0 1-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149 3-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126 1-1-0 0-2-1 1-3-0 0-0-1 0-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110 2-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180 2-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145 0-1-1 1-2-0 0-1-1 1-2-0 0-1-0
Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-4-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-5-0 0-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 4-0-0 2-0-0
Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 4-0-0 1-0-0
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 0-2-0
Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 3-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 4-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114 0-3-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 38, Philadelphia 29

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Carolina 23, Atlanta 16

Las Vegas 40, Kansas City 32

L.A. Rams 30, Washington 10

Arizona 30, N.Y. Jets 10

        Read more Sports News news.

Houston 30, Jacksonville 14

Miami 43, San Francisco 17

Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 34

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cleveland 32, Indianapolis 23

Seattle 27, Minnesota 26

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

New Orleans 30, L.A. Chargers 27, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Denver at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021