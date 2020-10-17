NFL Expanded Glance

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142 2-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92 2-0-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 4 0 0 1.000 122 90 2-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 0-0-0 1-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149 3-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126 1-1-0 0-2-1 1-3-0 0-0-1 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110 2-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180 2-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145 0-1-1 1-2-0 0-1-1 1-2-0 0-1-0
Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-4-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-5-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 4-0-0 2-0-0
Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 4-0-0 1-0-0
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 0-2-0
Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 3-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 4-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114 0-3-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Denver at New England, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 26

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

