NFL Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142 2-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113 1-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0
New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110 2-1-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185 0-3-0 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126 3-0-0 2-0-0 4-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115 3-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 1-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94 4-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104 2-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187 3-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0
Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157 1-1-0 0-3-1 1-4-0 0-0-1 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110 2-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110 0-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180 2-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 1 4 1 .250 141 175 0-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-1 1-2-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .166 101 152 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 1-4-0 1-1-0
Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 1-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122 3-0-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-5-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116 2-1-0 3-0-0 0-1-0 5-0-0 1-0-0
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 0-2-0
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192 0-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 3-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114 2-0-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 4-1-0 0-1-0
Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130 1-3-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0

___

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 42, Houston 36, OT

N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 19

Indianapolis 31, Cincinnati 27

Atlanta 40, Minnesota 23, OT

Chicago 23, Carolina 16

Detroit 34, Jacksonville 16

Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7

Denver 18, New England 12

Baltimore 30, Philadelphia 28

Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 0

Tampa Bay 38, Green Bay 10

San Francisco 24, L.A. Rams 16

Open: L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 26

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

