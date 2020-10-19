NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|156
|168
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Miami
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|160
|113
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|109
|110
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|75
|185
|0-3-0
|0-3-0
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|164
|126
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Indianapolis
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|157
|115
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Houston
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|146
|182
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|125
|181
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|156
|94
|4-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Baltimore
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|179
|104
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|163
|187
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|1
|.250
|129
|157
|1-1-0
|0-3-1
|1-4-0
|0-0-1
|0-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|175
|127
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|5-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|151
|152
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|100
|110
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|110
|125
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|173
|218
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|4
|1
|.250
|141
|175
|0-2-1
|1-2-0
|0-2-1
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|101
|152
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|108
|162
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|177
|122
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|153
|150
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|138
|141
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Atlanta
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|162
|184
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-5-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|128
|116
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|5-0-0
|1-0-0
|Green Bay
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|162
|139
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|Detroit
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|133
|143
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|155
|192
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Seattle
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|169
|135
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|166
|112
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|152
|114
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|4-1-0
|0-1-0
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|148
|130
|1-3-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
___
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee 42, Houston 36, OT
N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 19
Indianapolis 31, Cincinnati 27
Atlanta 40, Minnesota 23, OT
Chicago 23, Carolina 16
Detroit 34, Jacksonville 16
Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7
Denver 18, New England 12
Baltimore 30, Philadelphia 28
Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 0
Tampa Bay 38, Green Bay 10
San Francisco 24, L.A. Rams 16
Open: L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 26, Buffalo 17
Arizona 38, Dallas 10
Thursday, Oct. 22
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday, Oct. 26
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
