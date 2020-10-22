NFL Expanded Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113 1-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0
New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110 2-1-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185 0-3-0 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126 3-0-0 2-0-0 4-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115 3-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 1-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94 4-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104 2-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187 3-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0
Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157 1-1-0 0-3-1 1-4-0 0-0-1 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127 2-1-0 3-0-0 5-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110 0-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 2 4 1 .357 163 196 1-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-1 2-2-0 1-1-0
Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218 2-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 2-3-0 1-0-0
Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174 1-2-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 1-5-0 1-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122 3-0-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-5-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116 2-1-0 3-0-0 0-1-0 5-0-0 1-0-0
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 0-2-0
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192 0-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 3-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112 1-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 3-2-0 1-0-0
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114 2-0-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 4-1-0 0-1-0
San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130 1-3-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 21

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday’s Games

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington

Monday, Nov. 2

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

