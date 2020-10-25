On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
NFL Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
October 25, 2020 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178 2-1-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113 1-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0
New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203 0-4-0 0-3-0 0-5-0 0-2-0 0-3-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153 3-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115 3-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Houston 1 6 0 .142 166 217 1-3-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .142 154 220 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118 4-0-0 2-0-0 4-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104 2-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221 3-0-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0
Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194 1-2-0 0-3-1 1-5-0 0-0-1 0-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143 2-1-0 4-0-0 6-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0
Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153 0-3-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 2 4 1 .357 163 196 1-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-1 2-2-0 1-1-0
Dallas 2 5 0 .285 176 243 2-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 2-4-0 1-1-0
Washington 2 5 0 .285 133 165 2-2-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174 1-2-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 1-5-0 1-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142 3-0-0 2-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 4 2 0 .666 180 174 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
Carolina 3 4 0 .428 162 168 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-3-0 1-2-0
Atlanta 1 6 0 .142 184 207 0-4-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-6-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116 2-1-0 3-0-0 0-1-0 5-0-0 1-0-0
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165 0-2-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-3-0 0-2-0
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192 0-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172 3-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 0-1-0
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 4-2-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114 2-0-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 4-1-0 0-1-0
San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136 1-3-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 21

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 18, N.Y. Jets 10

Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 24

Green Bay 35, Houston 20

Cleveland 37, Cincinnati 34

New Orleans 27, Carolina 24

Detroit 23, Atlanta 22

Washington 25, Dallas 3

Tampa Bay 45, Las Vegas 20

Kansas City 43, Denver 16

San Francisco 33, New England 6

L.A. Chargers 39, Jacksonville 29

Arizona 37, Seattle 34, OT

Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday’s Games

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington

Monday, Nov. 2

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

