NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|174
|178
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|Miami
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|160
|113
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|New England
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|115
|143
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|85
|203
|0-4-0
|0-3-0
|0-5-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|188
|153
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Indianapolis
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|157
|115
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.142
|166
|217
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|6
|0
|.142
|154
|220
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|1-5-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|183
|118
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Baltimore
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|179
|104
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Cleveland
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|200
|221
|3-0-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|5
|1
|.214
|163
|194
|1-2-0
|0-3-1
|1-5-0
|0-0-1
|0-3-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|218
|143
|2-1-0
|4-0-0
|6-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|Las Vegas
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|171
|197
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Denver
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|116
|153
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|149
|154
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|1
|.357
|163
|196
|1-2-1
|1-2-0
|0-2-1
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Dallas
|2
|5
|0
|.285
|176
|243
|2-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|2-4-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|2
|5
|0
|.285
|133
|165
|2-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|6
|0
|.142
|122
|174
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|0-1-0
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|222
|142
|3-0-0
|2-2-0
|3-0-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|180
|174
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|Carolina
|3
|4
|0
|.428
|162
|168
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|Atlanta
|1
|6
|0
|.142
|184
|207
|0-4-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-6-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|128
|116
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|5-0-0
|1-0-0
|Green Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|197
|159
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|Detroit
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|156
|165
|0-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|155
|192
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Seattle
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|203
|172
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|Arizona
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|203
|146
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|4-2-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|152
|114
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|4-1-0
|0-1-0
|San Francisco
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|181
|136
|1-3-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 21
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 18, N.Y. Jets 10
Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 24
Green Bay 35, Houston 20
Cleveland 37, Cincinnati 34
New Orleans 27, Carolina 24
Detroit 23, Atlanta 22
Washington 25, Dallas 3
Tampa Bay 45, Las Vegas 20
Kansas City 43, Denver 16
San Francisco 33, New England 6
L.A. Chargers 39, Jacksonville 29
Arizona 37, Seattle 34, OT
Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday’s Games
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington
Monday, Nov. 2
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
