NFL Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|93
|77
|New England
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|66
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|70
|65
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|65
|131
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|74
|Indianapolis
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|84
|45
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|70
|84
|Houston
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|57
|95
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|58
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|91
|56
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|75
|88
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|66
|74
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|91
|60
|Las Vegas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|88
|90
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|57
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|98
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|88
|97
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|81
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|59
|87
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|38
|79
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|82
|61
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|68
|81
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|88
|94
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|90
|108
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|74
|62
|Green Bay
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|85
|Detroit
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|70
|92
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|75
|102
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|111
|86
|Arizona
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|77
|61
|L.A. Rams
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|89
|71
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|46
___
Thursday’s Games
Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 12
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
