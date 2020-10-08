On Air: Leaders & Legends
NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92
Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56
Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117
Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126
Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70
Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 2 1 .250 84 107
Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146
Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112
N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101
Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127
Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Denver at New England, 5 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Kansas City at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday, Oct. 19

Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

