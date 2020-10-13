NFL Glance

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|123
|100
|New England
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|97
|92
|Miami
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|136
|113
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|75
|161
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|74
|Indianapolis
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|126
|88
|Houston
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|110
|140
|Jacksonville
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|109
|147
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|118
|87
|Baltimore
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|149
|76
|Cleveland
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|156
|149
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|102
|126
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|149
|110
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|151
|152
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|98
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|110
|125
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|163
|180
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|113
|145
|Washington
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|89
|142
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|81
|133
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|122
|118
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|153
|150
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|139
|112
|Atlanta
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|122
|161
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|152
|101
|Chicago
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|105
|100
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|99
|127
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|132
|152
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|169
|135
|L.A. Rams
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|136
|90
|Arizona
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|128
|102
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|124
|114
___
Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19
Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 3
Pittsburgh 38, Philadelphia 29
Carolina 23, Atlanta 16
Las Vegas 40, Kansas City 32
L.A. Rams 30, Washington 10
Arizona 30, N.Y. Jets 10
Houston 30, Jacksonville 14
Miami 43, San Francisco 17
Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 34
Cleveland 32, Indianapolis 23
Seattle 27, Minnesota 26
Open: Detroit, Green Bay
New Orleans 30, L.A. Chargers 27, OT
Buffalo at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle
Kansas City at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
