NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92
Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113
N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 0 0 1.000 122 90
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88
Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140
Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76
Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149
Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180
Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145
Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112
Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101
Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127
Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90
Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Denver at New England, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 26

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

