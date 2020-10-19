On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110
N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115
Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187
Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218
Philadelphia 1 4 1 .250 141 175
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .166 101 152
Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141
Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114
San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130

___

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 42, Houston 36, OT

N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 19

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Indianapolis 31, Cincinnati 27

Atlanta 40, Minnesota 23, OT

Chicago 23, Carolina 16

Detroit 34, Jacksonville 16

Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7

Denver 18, New England 12

Baltimore 30, Philadelphia 28

Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 0

        Read more Sports News news.

Tampa Bay 38, Green Bay 10

San Francisco 24, L.A. Rams 16

Open: L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 26, Buffalo 17

Arizona 38, Dallas 10

Thursday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 26

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth