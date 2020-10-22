Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110
N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115
Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187
Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 2 4 1 .357 163 196
Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218
Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141
Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114
San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 21

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday’s Games

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington

Monday, Nov. 2

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lindsay Cordero uses art to express herself and counter anxiety during COVID-19