NFL Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|156
|168
|Miami
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|160
|113
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|109
|110
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|75
|185
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|164
|126
|Indianapolis
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|157
|115
|Houston
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|146
|182
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|125
|181
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|156
|94
|Baltimore
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|179
|104
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|163
|187
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|1
|.250
|129
|157
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|175
|127
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|151
|152
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|100
|110
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|110
|125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|1
|.357
|163
|196
|Dallas
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|173
|218
|Washington
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|108
|162
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|6
|0
|.142
|122
|174
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|177
|122
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|153
|150
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|138
|141
|Atlanta
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|162
|184
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|128
|116
|Green Bay
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|162
|139
|Detroit
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|133
|143
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|155
|192
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|169
|135
|Arizona
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|166
|112
|L.A. Rams
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|152
|114
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|148
|130
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 21
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday’s Games
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington
Monday, Nov. 2
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
