NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY:

ATLANTA FALCONS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — FALCONS: DNP: S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), DT Deadrin Senat (not injury related). LIMITED: DE Dante Fowler (ankle), WR Russell Gage (shoulder), TE Hayden Hurst (back), DT Grady Jarrett (back), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), S Keanu Neal (hamstring), LB Foyesade Oluokun (knee). FULL: S Ricardo Allen (elbow). VIKINGS: DNP: RB Dalvin Cook (groin), CB Holton Hill (foot), DT Jaleel Johnson (back), WR K.J. Osborn (hamstring). LIMITED: CB Kris Boyd (hamstring), C Garrett Bradbury (finger, knee), RB C.J. Ham (shoulder).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — RAVENS: Practice Not Complete. EAGLES: DNP: LB Shaun Bradley (illness), G Jamon Brown (illness), DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related), S Marcus Epps (rib), T Lane Johnson (ankle), DT Hassan Ridgeway (illness), LB Duke Riley (rib), CB Darius Slay (concussion), S K’Von Wallace (neck). LIMITED: RB Jason Huntley (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), TE Richard Rodgers (neck).

CHICAGO BEARS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — BEARS: DNP: S Deon Bush (hamstring), WR Ted Ginn (not injury related), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), DT Akiem Hicks (not injury related), LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related). LIMITED: S Sherrick McManis (hamstring), DT Brent Urban (knee). PANTHERS: DNP: DE Brian Burns (concussion), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), DT Kawann Short (shoulder). LIMITED: CB Eli Apple (hamstring), CB Donte Jackson (toe), DT Zach Kerr (toe), WR Curtis Samuel (knee). FULL: WR Pharoh Cooper (neck).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — BENGALS: DNP: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related, shoulder), DE Carlos Dunlap (not injury related), DE Sam Hubbard (elbow), CB Darius Phillips (shoulder), WR Auden Tate (shoulder). LIMITED: CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), RB Giovani Bernard (groin), WR A.J. Green (hamstring). COLTS: DNP: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), DT Denico Autry (ankle, knee), S Julian Blackmon (groin), TE Trey Burton (not injury related), DE Justin Houston (hip), LB Darius Leonard (groin). LIMITED: T Anthony Castonzo (rib), RB Jordan Wilkins (calf).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — BROWNS: DNP: S Ronnie Harrison (concussion), S Karl Joseph (hamstring), WR Jarvis Landry (hip, rib), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf). LIMITED: LB Tae Davis (elbow), RB Kareem Hunt (thigh), QB Baker Mayfield (chest), DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen), DT Sheldon Richardson (elbow), C J.C. Tretter (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (groin). FULL: DT Jordan Elliott (ankle). STEELERS: DNP: G David DeCastro (abdomen), TE Eric Ebron (hand), WR Diontae Johnson (back), C Maurkice Pouncey (foot), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), DE Stephon Tuitt (not injury related). LIMITED: LB T.J. Watt (shoulder). FULL: LB Marcus Allen (foot), FB Derek Watt (hamstring).

DENVER BRONCOS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — BRONCOS: DNP: LB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep), RB Melvin Gordon (not injury related), WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring). LIMITED: TE Noah Fant (ankle), DT Mike Purcell (knee). FULL: CB Bryce Callahan (wrist), CB Davontae Harris (hamstring), LB Joseph Jones (knee), RB Phillip Lindsay (foot), QB Drew Lock (right shoulder), S Trey Marshall (wrist). PATRIOTS: DNP: T Jermaine Eluemunor (not injury related), C James Ferentz (not injury related). LIMITED: DT Adam Butler (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee), G Shaquille Mason (calf), T Isaiah Wynn (calf).

DETROIT LIONS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — LIONS: DNP: TE Hunter Bryant (concussion), CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Christian Jones (knee), S C.J. Moore (calf), C Frank Ragnow (groin). FULL: DE Da’Shawn Hand (chest), DT Nicholas Williams (shoulder). JAGUARS: DNP: LB Dakota Allen (foot), WR D.J. Chark (ankle), CB Chris Claybrooks (quadricep), TE Tyler Eifert (neck), C Brandon Linder (not injury related), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring). LIMITED: DE Josh Allen (knee), CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder), LB Myles Jack (ankle), DT Abry Jones (ankle, hamstring). FULL: DT Daniel Ekuale (ankle).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — PACKERS: Practice Not Complete. BUCCANEERS: DNP: CB Carlton Davis (abdomen), WR Mike Evans (ankle). LIMITED: LB Lavonte David (knee), DT Khalil Davis (ankle), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), RB LeSean McCoy (ankle), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), S Jordan Whitehead (knee). FULL: WR Justin Watson (chest).

HOUSTON TEXANS at TENNESSEE TITANS — TEXANS: Practice Not Complete. TITANS: DNP: WR A.J. Brown (knee), LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), LB Nick Dzubnar (shoulder), RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), DT DaQuan Jones (foot), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), S Joshua Kalu (shoulder), T Dennis Kelly (groin), T Taylor Lewan (shoulder), RB Jeremy McNichols (ribs), CB Chris Milton (foot), DT Larrell Murchison (ankle), CB Kareem Orr (illness), TE Jonnu Smith (quadricep), S Kenny Vaccaro (hamstring, calf), WR Nick Westbrook (hamstring). LIMITED: CB Malcolm Butler (quadricep).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — RAMS: Practice Not Complete. 49ERS: Practice Not Complete.

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — JETS: DNP: T Mekhi Becton (shoulder), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder), G Alex Lewis (shoulder). LIMITED: CB Blessuan Austin (calf), DE John Franklin (foot), WR Breshad Perriman (ankle), DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring). FULL: T Chuma Edoga (calf), T George Fant (ankle), LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder), CB Brian Poole (back). DOLPHINS: DNP: DT Davon Godchaux (biceps), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin). LIMITED: DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), TE Durham Smythe (knee). FULL: S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (knee), CB Byron Jones (groin, achilles), G Solomon Kindley (foot), WR DeVante Parker (ankle).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at NEW YORK GIANTS — WASHINGTON: DNP: G Joshua Garnett (illness), QB Dwayne Haskins (illness), C Chase Roullier (knee), CB Greg Stroman (foot). LIMITED: RB Antonio Gibson (toe). FULL: QB Kyle Allen (left shoulder). LIMITED: DNP: LB Kyler Fackrell (ankle), DE Dexter Lawrence (knee), S Jabrill Peppers (ankle), WR Darius Slayton (foot).<

