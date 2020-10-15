NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

ATLANTA FALCONS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — FALCONS: DNP: S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), C Alex Mack (not injury related), DT Deadrin Senat (not injury related). LIMITED: DE Dante Fowler (ankle), WR Russell Gage (shoulder), TE Hayden Hurst (back), DT Grady Jarrett (back), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), S Keanu Neal (hamstring), LB Foyesade Oluokun (knee). FULL: S Ricardo Allen (elbow). VIKINGS: Practice Not Complete.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — RAVENS: DNP: RB Mark Ingram (not injury related), S Anthony Levine (abdomen), DT Brandon Williams (not injury related), DE Derek Wolfe (neck, concussion). LIMITED: WR Chris Moore (finger, thigh), CB Marcus Peters (thigh), G Tyre Phillips (shoulder), CB Jimmy Smith (knee). FULL: T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder). EAGLES: DNP: S Marcus Epps (rib), T Lane Johnson (ankle), G Matt Pryor (illness), LB Duke Riley (rib). LIMITED: WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), TE Richard Rodgers (neck), CB Darius Slay (concussion). FULL: LB Shaun Bradley (illness), G Jamon Brown (illness), DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related), C Jason Kelce (hip), DT Hassan Ridgeway (illness), S K’Von Wallace (neck).

CHICAGO BEARS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — BEARS: DNP: S Deon Bush (hamstring). LIMITED: DT Brent Urban (knee). FULL: G Alex Bars (shoulder), WR Ted Ginn (not injury related), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), DT Akiem Hicks (not injury related), S Sherrick McManis (hamstring), LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related). PANTHERS: Practice Not Complete.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — DNP: DE Sam Hubbard (elbow), RB Joe Mixon (not injury related). LIMITED: CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), DT Geno Atkins (shoulder), RB Giovani Bernard (groin), WR A.J. Green (hamstring), CB Darius Phillips (shoulder), WR Auden Tate (shoulder). FULL: DE Carlos Dunlap (not injury related). COLTS: DNP: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), DT Denico Autry (ankle, knee), T Chaz Green (back), LB Darius Leonard (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (calf). LIMITED: DE Justin Houston (hip). FULL: S Julian Blackmon (groin), TE Trey Burton (not injury related), T Anthony Castonzo (rib).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — BROWNS: DNP: WR Odell Beckham (illness), S Ronnie Harrison (concussion), CB Kevin Johnson (not injury related), S Karl Joseph (hamstring), WR Jarvis Landry (hip, rib), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf). LIMITED: LB Tae Davis (elbow), RB Kareem Hunt (thigh), QB Baker Mayfield (chest), DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen), C J.C. Tretter (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (groin). FULL: DT Jordan Elliott (ankle), DT Sheldon Richardson (elbow). STEELERS: DNP: G David DeCastro (abdomen). LIMITED: WR Diontae Johnson (back). FULL: LB Marcus Allen (foot), TE Eric Ebron (hand), C Maurkice Pouncey (foot), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), DE Stephon Tuitt (not injury related), FB Derek Watt (hamstring), LB T.J. Watt (shoulder).

DENVER BRONCOS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — BRONCOS: DNP: LB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep), WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring). LIMITED: T Garett Bolles (not injury related), TE Noah Fant (ankle), DT Mike Purcell (knee). FULL: CB Bryce Callahan (wrist), RB Melvin Gordon (not injury related), CB Davontae Harris (hamstring), LB Joseph Jones (knee), RB Phillip Lindsay (foot), QB Drew Lock (right shoulder), S Trey Marshall (wrist). PATRIOTS: Practice Not Complete.

DETROIT LIONS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — LIONS: DNP: TE Hunter Bryant (concussion, hamstring), RB Adrian Peterson (illness), C Frank Ragnow (groin), CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Christian Jones (knee), S C.J. Moore (calf). FULL: DE Da’Shawn Hand (chest), DT Nicholas Williams (shoulder). JAGUARS: DNP: LB Dakota Allen (foot), WR D.J. Chark (ankle), TE Tyler Eifert (neck), DE Adam Gotsis (not injury related), DT Abry Jones (ankle, hamstring), TE James O’Shaughnessy (not injury related). LIMITED: DE Josh Allen (knee), CB Chris Claybrooks (quadricep), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring). FULL: DT Daniel Ekuale (ankle), CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder), LB Myles Jack (ankle), C Brandon Linder (not injury related).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — PACKERS: DNP: DE Montravius Adams (neck), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), CB Kevin King (quadricep), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee). LIMITED: LB Rashan Gary (ankle). FULL: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), CB Jaire Alexander (hand, knee), LB Krys Barnes (shoulder), DT Kenny Clark (groin), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle), CB Chandon Sullivan (concussion). BUCCANEERS: DNP: DT Khalil Davis (ankle), S Jordan Whitehead (knee). LIMITED: LB Lavonte David (knee), CB Carlton Davis (abdomen), WR Mike Evans (ankle), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), RB LeSean McCoy (ankle), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee). FULL: WR Justin Watson (chest).

HOUSTON TEXANS at TENNESSEE TITANS — TEXANS: Practice Not Complete. TITANS: DNP: WR A.J. Brown (knee), LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee, illness), RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring), DT DaQuan Jones (foot), CB Chris Milton (foot). LIMITED: CB Malcolm Butler (quadricep), LB Nick Dzubnar (shoulder), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), S Joshua Kalu (shoulder), T Dennis Kelly (groin), T Taylor Lewan (shoulder), RB Jeremy McNichols (ribs), DT Larrell Murchison (ankle), TE Jonnu Smith (quadricep), S Kenny Vaccaro (hamstring, calf), WR Nick Westbrook (hamstring).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — RAMS: Practice Not Complete. 49ERS: Practice Not Complete.

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — JETS: DNP: T Mekhi Becton (shoulder), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder), RB Frank Gore (not injury related). LIMITED: CB Blessuan Austin (calf), DE John Franklin (foot), G Alex Lewis (shoulder), WR Breshad Perriman (ankle), DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring). FULL: T Chuma Edoga (calf), T George Fant (ankle), LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder), CB Brian Poole (back). DOLPHINS: DNP: DT Davon Godchaux (biceps). LIMITED: DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), TE Durham Smythe (knee), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin). FULL: S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (knee), CB Byron Jones (groin, achilles), G Solomon Kindley (foot), WR DeVante Parker (ankle).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at NEW YORK GIANTS — WASHINGTON: DNP: DE Ryan Anderson (back), G Joshua Garnett (illness), QB Dwayne Haskins (illness), CB Greg Stroman (foot). FULL: QB Kyle Allen (left shoulder), RB Antonio Gibson (toe), C Chase Roullier (knee). GIANTS: LIMITED: LB Kyler Fackrell (ankle), DE Dexter Lawrence (knee), S Jabrill Peppers (ankle), WR Darius Slayton (foot).

MONDAY

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at BUFFALO BILLS — CHIEFS: Practice Not Complete. BILLS: DNP: TE Dawson Knox (calf). LIMITED: QB Jake Fromm (not injury related), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), CB Tre’Davious White (back). FULL: QB Josh Allen (left shoulder), WR John Brown (knee), RB Zack Moss (toe), G Quinton Spain (foot).

ARIZONA CARDINALS at DALLAS COWBOYS — CARDINALS: DNP: LB Kylie Fitts (hamstring), LB Dennis Gardeck (foot), DT Rashard Lawrence (calf), G J.R. Sweezy (elbow). LIMITED: LB Devon Kennard (calf). FULL: S Budda Baker (thumb), S Chris Banjo (hamstring), LB Jordan Hicks (wrist). COWBOYS: DNP: DE Everson Griffen (not injury related). FULL: DE Dorance Armstrong (knee), TE Blake Bell (knee), DE Tyrone Crawford (ankle), CB Trevon Diggs (knee), DE Demarcus Lawrence (knee).

