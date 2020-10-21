NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

THURSDAY

NEW YORK GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — GIANTS: OUT: WR C.J. Board (concussion), S Adrian Colbert (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Darnay Holmes (neck). FULL: RB Dion Lewis (hand. EAGLES: OUT: T Jack Driscoll (ankle), TE Zach Ertz (ankle), DT Malik Jackson (quadricep), WR Alshon Jeffery (calf, foot), RB Miles Sanders (knee), S K’Von Wallace (shoulder). LIMITED: CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), LB Duke Riley (rib). FULL: S Marcus Epps (rib), WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), T Lane Johnson (ankle).

SUNDAY

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS — BILLS: DNP: WR John Brown (knee), LB Tyrel Dodson (hamstring), T Cody Ford (knee), TE Dawson Knox (calf). LIMITED: QB Jake Fromm (not injury related), CB Cameron Lewis (wrist), LB Matt Milano (pectoral). FULL: QB Josh Allen (left shoulder). JETS: DNP: G Alex Lewis (shoulder). LIMITED: T Mekhi Becton (shoulder), WR Jamison Crowder (groin), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder), T Chuma Edoga (calf), K Sam Ficken (right groin), WR Breshad Perriman (ankle, knee). FULL: WR Braxton Berrios (quadricep), LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — PANTHERS: Practice Not Complete. SAINTS: Practice Not Complete.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BROWNS: DNP: LB Jacob Phillips (knee), S Andrew Sendejo (shin), G Wyatt Teller (calf). LIMITED: P Jamie Gillan (left groin), RB Kareem Hunt (ribs), S Karl Joseph (hamstring), WR Jarvis Landry (hip, ribs), QB Baker Mayfield (chest), TE David Njoku (shoulder), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: LB Tae Davis (elbow), S Ronnie Harrison (concussion), LB Sione Takitaki (hand). BENGALS: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), DE Carlos Dunlap (not injury related), CB William Jackson (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (foot), CB Darius Phillips (illness). LIMITED: LB Markus Bailey (neck), WR A.J. Green (not injury related), WR Auden Tate (shoulder), S Shawn Williams (hamstring).

DALLAS COWBOYS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — COWBOYS: Practice Not Complete. WASHINGTON: DNP: T Saahdiq Charles (knee), CB Ronald Darby (illness), WR Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring), DE James Smith-Williams (concussion), TE Logan Thomas (neck), WR Isaiah Wright (shoulder). LIMITED: LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder), DE Chase Young (groin).

DETROIT LIONS at ATLANTA FALCONS — LIONS: DNP: DE Trey Flowers (wrist), WR Marvin Jones (knee), C Frank Ragnow (groin), CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Danny Amendola (foot). FULL: G Joe Dahl (groin). FALCONS: DNP: WR Julio Jones (hamstring), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), DT Deadrin Senat (not injury related). LIMITED: DE Dante Fowler (ankle), S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion), WR Brandon Powell (elbow), WR Calvin Ridley (elbow), CB Kendall Sheffield (foot). FULL: WR Russell Gage (shoulder).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at HOUSTON TEXANS — PACKERS: DNP: T David Bakhtiari (chest), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), S Darnell Savage (quadricep), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle). LIMITED: LB Krys Barnes (shoulder, calf), LB Rashan Gary (ankle), CB Kevin King (quadricep), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), LB Preston Smith (shoulder), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee). FULL: CB Jaire Alexander (hand, knee). TEXANS: DNP: TE Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion), CB Keion Crossen (foot), DE J.J. Watt (not injury related). LIMITED: LB Dylan Cole (knee), RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), G Senio Kelemete (knee), S Justin Reid (shoulder), T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — JAGUARS: DNP: LB Myles Jack (ankle), G Brandon Linder (not injury related), S Jarrod Wilson (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Dakota Allen (foot), DE Josh Allen (knee), T Ben Bartch (foot, knee), G A.J. Cann (shoulder), WR D.J. Chark (ankle), TE Tyler Eifert (neck), DT Abry Jones (ankle), K Josh Lambo (left hip), G Andrew Norwell (ankle), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring). CHARGERS: Practice Not Complete.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS — CHIEFS: Practice Not Complete. BRONCOS: Practice Not Complete.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at TENNESSEE TITANS — STEELERS: DNP: LB Devin Bush (knee), CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), C Maurkice Pouncey (foot), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), DE Stephon Tuitt (not injury related), FB Derek Watt (hamstring). LIMITED: G David DeCastro (abdomen). FULL: WR Diontae Johnson (back). TITANS: DNP: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), TE MyCole Pruitt (illness), T Isaiah Wilson (illness). DT DaQuan Jones (foot), T Dennis Kelly (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — 49ERS: Practice Not Complete. PATRIOTS: Practice Not Complete.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SEAHAWKS: Practice Not Complete. CARDINALS: Practice Not Complete.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: QB Tom Brady (not injury related), TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder). LIMITED: S Andrew Adams (hamstring), LB Lavonte David (knee), WR Mike Evans (ankle), DE William Gholston (biceps), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), S Antoine Winfield (shoulder). FULL: RB Leonard Fournette (ankle). RAIDERS: DNP: S Johnathan Abram (not injury related), WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle), G Denzelle Good (not injury related), C Rodney Hudson (not injury related), G Gabe Jackson (not injury related), T Kolton Miller (not injury related), CB Keisean Nixon (groin). LIMITED: DT Maliek Collins (shoulder), CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring), DE Carl Nassib (toe). FULL: WR Rico Gafford (hamstring), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral), T Sam Young (knee).

MONDAY

CHICAGO BEARS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — BEARS: Practice Not Complete. RAMS: Practice Not Complete.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.