NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS — BILLS: DNP: WR John Brown (knee), LB Tyrel Dodson (hamstring), T Cody Ford (knee), TE Dawson Knox (calf), TE Tyler Kroft (not injury related). LIMITED: QB Jake Fromm (not injury related), CB Cameron Lewis (wrist), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), CB Josh Norman (hamstring), CB Tre’Davious White (back). FULL: QB Josh Allen (left shoulder). JETS: DNP: LB Tarell Basham (illness), WR Jamison Crowder (groin), K Sam Ficken (right groin), RB Frank Gore (not injury related), G Alex Lewis (shoulder). LIMITED: T Mekhi Becton (shoulder), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder), T Chuma Edoga (calf), T George Fant (knee). FULL: WR Braxton Berrios (quadricep), LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder), WR Breshad Perriman (ankle, knee).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — PANTHERS: Practice Not Complete. SAINTS: DNP: G Nick Easton (concussion), WR Bennie Fowler (shoulder), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring). LIMITED: T Terron Armstead (hand), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), CB Justin Hardee (hamstring). FULL: WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BROWNS: DNP: LB Jacob Phillips (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (achilles), G Wyatt Teller (calf). LIMITED: P Jamie Gillan (left groin), RB Kareem Hunt (ribs), S Karl Joseph (hamstring), WR Jarvis Landry (hip, ribs), S Andrew Sendejo (shin), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: LB Tae Davis (elbow), S Ronnie Harrison (concussion), QB Baker Mayfield (chest), TE David Njoku (shoulder), LB Sione Takitaki (hand). BENGALS: DNP: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), DE Carlos Dunlap (not injury related), CB William Jackson (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (foot), CB Darius Phillips (illness). LIMITED: LB Markus Bailey (neck), WR A.J. Green (not injury related), WR Auden Tate (shoulder), S Shawn Williams (hamstring).

DALLAS COWBOYS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — COWBOYS: DNP: T Brandon Knight (knee), G Zack Martin (concussion). LIMITED: DE Aldon Smith (neck). WASHINGTON: DNP: T Saahdiq Charles (knee), T Geron Christian (knee), WR Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring), DE James Smith-Williams (concussion), WR Isaiah Wright (shoulder). FULL: CB Ronald Darby (illness), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder), TE Logan Thomas (neck), DE Chase Young (groin).

DETROIT LIONS at ATLANTA FALCONS — LIONS: DNP: CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Danny Amendola (foot), DE Trey Flowers (wrist), WR Marvin Jones (knee), C Frank Ragnow (groin). FULL: G Joe Dahl (groin). FALCONS: DNP: DE Dante Fowler (ankle), C Alex Mack (not injury related), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), DT Deadrin Senat (not injury related). LIMITED: S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Calvin Ridley (elbow), CB Kendall Sheffield (foot). FULL: WR Russell Gage (shoulder), WR Brandon Powell (elbow).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at HOUSTON TEXANS — PACKERS: DNP: T David Bakhtiari (chest), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), S Darnell Savage (quadricep), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle). LIMITED: LB Krys Barnes (shoulder, calf), LB Rashan Gary (ankle), CB Kevin King (quadricep), C Corey Linsley (back), LB Preston Smith (shoulder), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee). FULL: CB Jaire Alexander (hand, knee). TEXANS: Practice Not Complete.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — JAGUARS: DNP: G A.J. Cann (shoulder), TE Tyler Eifert (neck), DE Adam Gotsis (not injury related), LB Myles Jack (ankle), TE James O’Shaughnessy (not injury related), S Jarrod Wilson (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Dakota Allen (foot), DE Josh Allen (knee), T Ben Bartch (foot, knee), WR D.J. Chark (ankle), DT Abry Jones (ankle), K Josh Lambo (left hip), G Andrew Norwell (ankle), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring). FULL: G Brandon Linder (not injury related). CHARGERS: Practice Not Complete.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS — CHIEFS: Practice Not Complete. BRONCOS: Practice Not Complete.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at TENNESSEE TITANS — STEELERS: DNP: LB Devin Bush (knee), CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), FB Derek Watt (hamstring). LIMITED: QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related). FULL: G David DeCastro (abdomen), WR Diontae Johnson (back), C Maurkice Pouncey (foot), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), DE Stephon Tuitt (not injury related). TITANS: DNP: WR A.J. Brown (knee), T Isaiah Wilson (illness). FULL: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), DT DaQuan Jones (foot), T Dennis Kelly (knee), TE MyCole Pruitt (illness), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — 49ERS: Practice Not Complete. PATRIOTS: Practice Not Complete.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SEAHAWKS: Practice Not Complete. CARDINALS: Practice Not Complete.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: S Andrew Adams (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Lavonte David (knee), CB Carlton Davis (knee), WR Mike Evans (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), S Antoine Winfield (shoulder). FULL: QB Tom Brady (not injury related), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), DE William Gholston (biceps). RAIDERS: DNP: S Johnathan Abram (not injury related), WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle), G Denzelle Good (not injury related), C Rodney Hudson (not injury related), G Gabe Jackson (not injury related), T Kolton Miller (not injury related), CB Keisean Nixon (groin). LIMITED: DT Maliek Collins (shoulder), CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring), DE Carl Nassib (toe). FULL: WR Rico Gafford (hamstring), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral), T Sam Young (knee).

MONDAY

CHICAGO BEARS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — BEARS: DNP: WR Ted Ginn (not injury related), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), DT Akiem Hicks (illness), S Sherrick McManis (hamstring), CB Buster Skrine (ankle), LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related). LIMITED: S Deon Bush (hamstring), T Rashaad Coward (finger). FULL: G Alex Bars (shoulder), S Eddie Jackson (shoulder), DT Brent Urban (knee). RAMS: Practice Not Complete.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.