NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — COWBOYS: DNP: QB Andy Dalton (concussion). FULL: G Zack Martin (concussion), S Xavier Woods (not injury related). EAGLES: DNP: DE Genard Avery (elbow), DE Vinny Curry (illness), T Jack Driscoll (ankle), LB Nathan Gerry (ankle), CB Craig James (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), RB Miles Sanders (knee). LIMITED: DT Malik Jackson (quadricep), T Lane Johnson (knee, ankle), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (quadricep). FULL: S K’Von Wallace (neck).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DETROIT LIONS — COLTS: DNP: TE Jack Doyle (not injury related), C Ryan Kelly (knee). LIMITED: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee). FULL: DT Denico Autry (not injury related), S Julian Blackmon (not injury related), TE Trey Burton (not injury related), T Chaz Green (back), DE Justin Houston (not injury related), LB Darius Leonard (groin). LIONS: DNP: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (not injury related). LIMITED: T Taylor Decker (shoulder), RB Adrian Peterson (abdomen), CB Darryl Roberts (groin, hip), CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — RAIDERS: DNP: C Rodney Hudson (not injury related), DE Arden Key (foot). LIMITED: DT Maliek Collins (shoulder), WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (knee), DE Carl Nassib (toe), CB Keisean Nixon (groin), T Sam Young (knee). FULL: S Dallin Leavitt (ankle), T Kolton Miller (shoulder), CB Trayvon Mullen (shoulder, forearm). BROWNS: DNP: DE Myles Garrett (ankle), TE Austin Hooper (abdomen), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf). LIMITED: T Jack Conklin (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (ribs), WR Jarvis Landry (hip, ribs), DT Larry Ogunjobi (hamstring), CB M.J. Stewart (back), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: TE David Njoku (knee), LB Sione Takitaki (hand).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at DENVER BRONCOS — CHARGERS: DNP: TE Virgil Green (ankle), G Ryan Groy (biceps), G Forrest Lamp (not injury related), T Trey Pipkins (not injury related), QB Easton Stick (not injury related), G Trai Turner (groin). LIMITED: T Bryan Bulaga (back), DE Melvin Ingram (knee), S Rayshawn Jenkins (hamstring), T Storm Norton (knee). FULL: WR K.J. Hill (hip), RB Justin Jackson (knee), RB Gabe Nabers (ankle), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs). BRONCOS: No Data Reported.

LOS ANGELES RAMS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — RAMS: No Data Reported. DOLPHINS: DNP: WR Lynn Bowden (not injury related), WR Jakeem Grant (illness). LIMITED: S Bobby McCain (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (groin), CB Jamal Perry (foot), TE Adam Shaheen (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (foot). FULL: DT Raekwon Davis (shoulder), S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (hand), CB Xavien Howard (knee), CB Byron Jones (achilles), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — VIKINGS: DNP: CB Holton Hill (foot), CB Mike Hughes (neck). LIMITED: CB Kris Boyd (hamstring, back), RB Dalvin Cook (groin). FULL: WR Dan Chisena (hip), S Anthony Harris (wrist), G Dru Samia (wrist), WR Adam Thielen (shoulder). PACKERS: DNP: K Mason Crosby (left calf, back), RB Aaron Jones (calf), CB Kevin King (quadricep), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee). LIMITED: T David Bakhtiari (chest), LB Krys Barnes (shoulder, biceps), LS Hunter Bradley (groin), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), LB Rashan Gary (ankle), S Raven Greene (oblique), DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), QB John Lovett (knee), LB Kamal Martin (knee), S Darnell Savage (quadricep), LB Preston Smith (shoulder), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee). FULL: CB Jaire Alexander (hand, knee), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle, knee).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at BUFFALO BILLS — PATRIOTS: DNP: DT Carl Davis (concussion), WR Julian Edelman (knee), WR N’Keal Harry (concussion). LIMITED: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (ankle), RB Damien Harris (ankle), T Justin Herron (ankle), G Shaquille Mason (calf), DE John Simon (shoulder), T Joe Thuney (ankle). BILLS: DNP: DT Vernon Butler (groin), T Cody Ford (knee), S Micah Hyde (concussion), DT Quinton Jefferson (knee), CB Josh Norman (hamstring). LIMITED: QB Jake Fromm (not injury related), DE Jerry Hughes (foot), CB Cameron Lewis (wrist), WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), G Brian Winters (knee). FULL: QB Josh Allen (left shoulder), WR John Brown (knee).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CHICAGO BEARS — SAINTS: DNP: G Nick Easton (elbow). LIMITED: T Terron Armstead (elbow), WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring). BEARS: No Data Reported.

NEW YORK JETS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — JETS: DNP: RB Frank Gore (not injury related, hand), T Conor McDermott (illness), S Bradley McDougald (shoulder), WR Breshad Perriman (concussion). LIMITED: G Josh Andrews (shoulder), LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), WR Jamison Crowder (groin), K Sam Ficken (right groin), LB Jordan Jenkins (ribs, shoulder), T Alex Lewis (shoulder). FULL: T Mekhi Becton (shoulder), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder), T George Fant (knee), TE Trevon Wesco (hand). CHIEFS: DNP: T Mitchell Schwartz (back), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), S Armani Watts (illness). FULL: DE Taco Charlton (knee), T Eric Fisher (shoulder), DT Chris Jones (groin), DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle), C Austin Reiter (knee), DT Khalen Saunders (elbow), RB Darrel Williams (shoulder), T Andrew Wylie (foot).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — STEELERS: DNP: S Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep), LB Ulysees Gilbert (back), DE Chris Wormley (knee). LIMITED: CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), FB Derek Watt (hamstring). FULL: G David DeCastro (not injury related), TE Eric Ebron (elbow), WR Diontae Johnson (toe), C Maurkice Pouncey (elbow), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), DE Stephon Tuitt (elbow), T Alejandro Villanueva (elbow). RAVENS: DNP: RB Mark Ingram (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (achilles), DT Brandon Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: S Anthony Levine (abdomen). FULL: CB Marlon Humphrey (illness), G Tyre Phillips (hand), DE Derek Wolfe (concussion, neck).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — 49ERS: No Data Reported. SEAHAWKS: No Data Reported.

TENNESSEE TITANS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — TITANS: DNP: WR A.J. Brown (knee), LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), CB Kristian Fulton (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (illness), T Dennis Kelly (knee), C Daniel Munyer (hand). LIMITED: S Dane Cruikshank (groin), CB Tye Smith (shoulder). FULL: DT Jeffery Simmons (not injury related). BENGALS: DNP: T Bobby Hart (knee), C Trey Hopkins (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (foot), CB Darius Phillips (knee), WR John Ross (illness), T Jonah Williams (stinger). LIMITED: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), DT Mike Daniels (not injury related), S Brandon Wilson (knee). FULL: LB Markus Bailey (neck), TE Cethan Carter (shoulder), WR A.J. Green (not injury related), CB William Jackson (concussion), G Michael Jordan (back).

MONDAY

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW YORK GIANTS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: WR Chris Godwin (finger). LIMITED: TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), S Antoine Winfield (shoulder, groin). GIANTS: DNP: T Cameron Fleming (not injury related), RB Devonta Freeman (ankle), C Nick Gates (not injury related), G Shane Lemieux (not injury related), C Spencer Pulley (not injury related), T Andrew Thomas (not injury related). LIMITED: WR C.J. Board (concussion), S Adrian Colbert (shoulder), CB Darnay Holmes (neck), WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder, toe).<

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.