NFL Injury Report

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|SUNDAY
DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — COWBOYS: DNP: QB Andy Dalton (concussion). FULL: G Zack Martin (concussion), S Xavier Woods (not injury related). EAGLES: DNP: DE Genard Avery (elbow), DE Vinny Curry (illness), T Jack Driscoll (ankle), LB Nathan Gerry (ankle), CB Craig James (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), RB Miles Sanders (knee). LIMITED: DT Malik Jackson (quadricep), T Lane Johnson (knee, ankle), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (quadricep). FULL: S K’Von Wallace (neck).
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DETROIT LIONS — COLTS: DNP: TE Jack Doyle (not injury related), C Ryan Kelly (knee). LIMITED: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee). FULL: DT Denico Autry (not injury related), S Julian Blackmon (not injury related), TE Trey Burton (not injury related), T Chaz Green (back), DE Justin Houston (not injury related), LB Darius Leonard (groin). LIONS: DNP: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (not injury related). LIMITED: T Taylor Decker (shoulder), RB Adrian Peterson (abdomen), CB Darryl Roberts (groin, hip), CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring).
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — RAIDERS: DNP: C Rodney Hudson (not injury related), DE Arden Key (foot). LIMITED: DT Maliek Collins (shoulder), WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (knee), DE Carl Nassib (toe), CB Keisean Nixon (groin), T Sam Young (knee). FULL: S Dallin Leavitt (ankle), T Kolton Miller (shoulder), CB Trayvon Mullen (shoulder, forearm). BROWNS: DNP: DE Myles Garrett (ankle), TE Austin Hooper (abdomen), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf). LIMITED: T Jack Conklin (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (ribs), WR Jarvis Landry (hip, ribs), DT Larry Ogunjobi (hamstring), CB M.J. Stewart (back), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: TE David Njoku (knee), LB Sione Takitaki (hand).
Insight by RSA: Leaders in innovation examine identity and access management tactics in this exclusive executive briefing.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at DENVER BRONCOS — CHARGERS: DNP: TE Virgil Green (ankle), G Ryan Groy (biceps), G Forrest Lamp (not injury related), T Trey Pipkins (not injury related), QB Easton Stick (not injury related), G Trai Turner (groin). LIMITED: T Bryan Bulaga (back), DE Melvin Ingram (knee), S Rayshawn Jenkins (hamstring), T Storm Norton (knee). FULL: WR K.J. Hill (hip), RB Justin Jackson (knee), RB Gabe Nabers (ankle), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs). BRONCOS: No Data Reported.
LOS ANGELES RAMS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — RAMS: No Data Reported. DOLPHINS: DNP: WR Lynn Bowden (not injury related), WR Jakeem Grant (illness). LIMITED: S Bobby McCain (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (groin), CB Jamal Perry (foot), TE Adam Shaheen (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (foot). FULL: DT Raekwon Davis (shoulder), S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (hand), CB Xavien Howard (knee), CB Byron Jones (achilles), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder).
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — VIKINGS: DNP: CB Holton Hill (foot), CB Mike Hughes (neck). LIMITED: CB Kris Boyd (hamstring, back), RB Dalvin Cook (groin). FULL: WR Dan Chisena (hip), S Anthony Harris (wrist), G Dru Samia (wrist), WR Adam Thielen (shoulder). PACKERS: DNP: K Mason Crosby (left calf, back), RB Aaron Jones (calf), CB Kevin King (quadricep), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee). LIMITED: T David Bakhtiari (chest), LB Krys Barnes (shoulder, biceps), LS Hunter Bradley (groin), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), LB Rashan Gary (ankle), S Raven Greene (oblique), DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), QB John Lovett (knee), LB Kamal Martin (knee), S Darnell Savage (quadricep), LB Preston Smith (shoulder), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee). FULL: CB Jaire Alexander (hand, knee), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle, knee).
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at BUFFALO BILLS — PATRIOTS: DNP: DT Carl Davis (concussion), WR Julian Edelman (knee), WR N’Keal Harry (concussion). LIMITED: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (ankle), RB Damien Harris (ankle), T Justin Herron (ankle), G Shaquille Mason (calf), DE John Simon (shoulder), T Joe Thuney (ankle). BILLS: DNP: DT Vernon Butler (groin), T Cody Ford (knee), S Micah Hyde (concussion), DT Quinton Jefferson (knee), CB Josh Norman (hamstring). LIMITED: QB Jake Fromm (not injury related), DE Jerry Hughes (foot), CB Cameron Lewis (wrist), WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), G Brian Winters (knee). FULL: QB Josh Allen (left shoulder), WR John Brown (knee).
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CHICAGO BEARS — SAINTS: DNP: G Nick Easton (elbow). LIMITED: T Terron Armstead (elbow), WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring). BEARS: No Data Reported.
NEW YORK JETS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — JETS: DNP: RB Frank Gore (not injury related, hand), T Conor McDermott (illness), S Bradley McDougald (shoulder), WR Breshad Perriman (concussion). LIMITED: G Josh Andrews (shoulder), LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), WR Jamison Crowder (groin), K Sam Ficken (right groin), LB Jordan Jenkins (ribs, shoulder), T Alex Lewis (shoulder). FULL: T Mekhi Becton (shoulder), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder), T George Fant (knee), TE Trevon Wesco (hand). CHIEFS: DNP: T Mitchell Schwartz (back), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), S Armani Watts (illness). FULL: DE Taco Charlton (knee), T Eric Fisher (shoulder), DT Chris Jones (groin), DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle), C Austin Reiter (knee), DT Khalen Saunders (elbow), RB Darrel Williams (shoulder), T Andrew Wylie (foot).
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — STEELERS: DNP: S Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep), LB Ulysees Gilbert (back), DE Chris Wormley (knee). LIMITED: CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), FB Derek Watt (hamstring). FULL: G David DeCastro (not injury related), TE Eric Ebron (elbow), WR Diontae Johnson (toe), C Maurkice Pouncey (elbow), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), DE Stephon Tuitt (elbow), T Alejandro Villanueva (elbow). RAVENS: DNP: RB Mark Ingram (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (achilles), DT Brandon Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: S Anthony Levine (abdomen). FULL: CB Marlon Humphrey (illness), G Tyre Phillips (hand), DE Derek Wolfe (concussion, neck).
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — 49ERS: No Data Reported. SEAHAWKS: No Data Reported.
TENNESSEE TITANS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — TITANS: DNP: WR A.J. Brown (knee), LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), CB Kristian Fulton (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (illness), T Dennis Kelly (knee), C Daniel Munyer (hand). LIMITED: S Dane Cruikshank (groin), CB Tye Smith (shoulder). FULL: DT Jeffery Simmons (not injury related). BENGALS: DNP: T Bobby Hart (knee), C Trey Hopkins (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (foot), CB Darius Phillips (knee), WR John Ross (illness), T Jonah Williams (stinger). LIMITED: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), DT Mike Daniels (not injury related), S Brandon Wilson (knee). FULL: LB Markus Bailey (neck), TE Cethan Carter (shoulder), WR A.J. Green (not injury related), CB William Jackson (concussion), G Michael Jordan (back).
|MONDAY
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW YORK GIANTS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: WR Chris Godwin (finger). LIMITED: TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), S Antoine Winfield (shoulder, groin). GIANTS: DNP: T Cameron Fleming (not injury related), RB Devonta Freeman (ankle), C Nick Gates (not injury related), G Shane Lemieux (not injury related), C Spencer Pulley (not injury related), T Andrew Thomas (not injury related). LIMITED: WR C.J. Board (concussion), S Adrian Colbert (shoulder), CB Darnay Holmes (neck), WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder, toe).<
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments