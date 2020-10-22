No. 12 BYU hosts Texas State, attempt to move to 6-0

Texas State (1-5) at No. 12 BYU (5-0), Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Line: BYU by 28 1/2.

Series record: First meeting between the two schools.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

BYU attempts to move to 6-0 for the first time since 2008. There will be fans with approximately 6,000 being allowed into a LaVell Edwards Stadium that typically holds 63,470. This will mark Texas State’s fifth straight game on the road. The Bobcats lost in double overtime to UTSA on Sept. 12. BYU held off UTSA in a 27-20 win on Oct. 10.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas State QB Brady McBride is coming off a career-best performance in which he threw 260 yards at South Alabama. The Cougars are averaging 3.2 sacks per game, which is 15th-best in the nation. They have 16 sacks through five games. The team had 17 all of last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas State: DE Nico Ezidore. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder from Garland, Texas, had nine tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack at South Alabama.

BYU: WR Dax Milne. Had a career-high nine catches for 184 yards and three TDs at Houston. He has three 100-yard receiving games this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Bobcats will play for the sixth time in the state of Utah. They last played there on Nov. 3, 2012, in a Western Athletic Conference game at Utah State. Texas State also played FCS games at Southern Utah in ’96, ’98, ‘03, and ’06. … Texas State last faced a ranked team on Nov. 23, 2019, at No. 24 Appalachian State. It’s the ninth time Texas State will play a nationally ranked FBS squad. … Texas State has 50 new players on its roster — 21 on defense, 25 on offense and four specialists. … BYU has an FBS-best 100 plays that have gone for 10 or more yards. It’s ahead of Clemson (96). … The Cougars are sixth in total offense with 541 yards per game. They rank first in completion percentage (78.2) and third in total first downs (131). … BYU’s defense is allowing 14 points per game. … The school said in a release it will consider increasing attendance at home games based on the state’s COVID-19 transmission index metrix and with guidance from public health officials.

