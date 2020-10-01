No. 9 Texas hosts TCU as Big 12’s highest-ranked team

TCU (0-1, 0-1 Big 12) at No. 9 Texas (2-0, 1-0), Saturday at noon ET (FOX).

Line: Texas by 11 1/2.

Series record: Texas leads 63-26-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma’s early loss put Texas in the theoretical drivers’ seat in the Big 12 as the league’s highest-ranked team. TCU could quickly spoil that with an upset victory the Horned Frogs need to keep a bad league start from getting even worse.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU quarterback Max Duggan vs. Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai. Duggan is a run-pass threat whose mobility dogged Texas defenders all game in last year’s Horned Frogs upset. Ossai still doesn’t have a sack in what many expected to be a breakout season. He’ll have to balance an edge pass rush with keeping Duggan from sliding outside to run.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: Freshman running back Zach Evans was a five-star recruit but missed the first game because of contact tracing due to COVID-19. Coach Gary Patterson said this week Evans didn’t have COVID but missed a lot of valuable practice time. He could finally get on the field against the Longhorns.

Texas: Cornerback Josh Thompson and safety Caden Sterns lead a secondary that had three interceptions last week but had such a poor tackling effort that coach Tom Herman said the Longhorns were “embarrassed.”

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas is averaging 61 points in two games. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger has accounted for 11 touchdowns, 10 of them passing. He threw four interceptions against TCU last year. … Since beginning Big 12 play in 2012, TCU is 6-2 against Texas, including a 3-1 record in Austin. … The Longhorns begin a stretch of three games against opponents who beat them in 2019. … Texas receiver Josh Moore has four touchdowns and averages a TD every 2.75 catches.

