On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 10:00 am
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Preliminary Round

 GP W  D  L  GF  GA  Pts

North Carolina Courage  4  4  0  0  7   1    12

Washington Spirit  4  2  1  1  4   4     7

Houstan Dash  5  2  1  2  7   6     7

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Chicago Red Stars  6  2  1  3  5   7     7

OL Reign  4  1  2  1  1   2     5

Utah Royals  4  1  1  2  4   5     4

Sky Blue  5  1  1  3  4   6     4

        Read more Sports News news.

Portland Thorns  4  0  3  1  2   3     3

Saturday, June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1

Chicago Red Stars 1, Washington Spirit 2

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Tuesday, June 30

Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals 3

OL Reign 0, Sky Blue 0

Wednesday, July 1

Portland Thorns 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

Washington Spirit 0, North Carolina Courage 2

Saturday, July 4

Utah Royals 1, Sky Blue 0

Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0

Portland Thorns 1, Washington Spirit 1

Wednesday, July 8

Utah Royals 0, OL Reign 1

Sky Blue 2, Houston Dash 0

Sunday, July 12

Washington Spirit 1, Houston Dash 0

Chicago Red Stars 1, Utah Royals 0

Monday, July 13

OL Reign 0, Portland Thorns 0

Sky Blue 0, North Carolina Courage 2

Quarterfinal Round
Friday, July 17

North Carolina Courage 0, Portland Thorns 1

Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0, Houston advance on penalties 3-2

Saturday, July 18

Washington Spirit 0, Sky Blue 0, Sky Blue advance on penalties 4-3

OL Reign 0, Chicago Red Stars 0, Chicago advance on penalties 4-3

Semifinal Round
Wednesday, July 22

Portland 0, Houston Dash 1

Sky Blue 2, Chicago Red Stars 3

Championship
Sunday, July 26

Houston Dash 2, Chicago Red Stars 0

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021