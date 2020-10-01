Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|4
|3
|8
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.643
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|2-Dyson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Colomé p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Jiménez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|1-McCann pr-dh-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Robert cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.308
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.500
|Engel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|9
|7
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Lamb 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Pinder ph-3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.100
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.000
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Murphy c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.375
|Chicago
|012
|010
|000_4
|12
|1
|Oakland
|000
|420
|00x_6
|8
|1
a-singled for Lamb in the 3rd.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 3rd. 2-ran for Grandal in the 8th.
E_Grandal (1), Semien (1). LOB_Chicago 12, Oakland 12. 2B_Abreu (1), Anderson (2), Jiménez (1), Mazara (1), Semien (1). HR_Robert (1), off Fiers; Murphy (1), off Heuer. RBIs_Robert 2 (2), Mazara 2 (2), Murphy 2 (2), Canha (1), Olson (1), Pinder 2 (2). SB_Moncada (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 8 (Moncada, Abreu, Madrigal, Engel, Mazara); Oakland 6 (Olson 2, Davis, Canha). RISP_Chicago 3 for 14; Oakland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Robert. GIDP_Abreu.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, La Stella, Olson).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Crochet
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
|Bummer, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Heuer, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|25
|7.71
|Rodón
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|14
|Inf
|Foster, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12
|0.00
|Marshall, L, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|45
|3.38
|Cordero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Colomé
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|1
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|39
|5.40
|Petit
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|7.71
|Montas, W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|34
|4.50
|Wendelken, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Trivino, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Diekman, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0.00
|Soria, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.50
|Hendriks, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|6.75
Rodón pitched to 3 batters in the 4th
Inherited runners-scored_Crochet 2-0, Heuer 2-0, Foster 3-2, Petit 3-0, Diekman 2-0. IBB_off Rodón (Pinder). HBP_Trivino (McCann).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, Mike Muchlinski; Left, Adam Hamari.
T_4:09.
