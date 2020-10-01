Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 7:36 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 4 12 4 3 8
Anderson ss 5 0 3 0 0 0 .643
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 2 0 .200
2-Dyson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Colomé p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Jiménez dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
1-McCann pr-dh-c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .167
Moncada 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .077
Robert cf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .308
Mazara rf 4 0 2 2 1 2 .500
Engel lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Madrigal 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 8 6 9 7
La Stella 2b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .273
Semien ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .250
Lamb 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
a-Pinder ph-3b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .333
Canha rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .100
Olson 1b 3 0 0 1 2 3 .000
Davis dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Grossman lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Murphy c 2 2 1 2 2 0 .375
Chicago 012 010 000_4 12 1
Oakland 000 420 00x_6 8 1

a-singled for Lamb in the 3rd.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 3rd. 2-ran for Grandal in the 8th.

E_Grandal (1), Semien (1). LOB_Chicago 12, Oakland 12. 2B_Abreu (1), Anderson (2), Jiménez (1), Mazara (1), Semien (1). HR_Robert (1), off Fiers; Murphy (1), off Heuer. RBIs_Robert 2 (2), Mazara 2 (2), Murphy 2 (2), Canha (1), Olson (1), Pinder 2 (2). SB_Moncada (1).

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 8 (Moncada, Abreu, Madrigal, Engel, Mazara); Oakland 6 (Olson 2, Davis, Canha). RISP_Chicago 3 for 14; Oakland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Robert. GIDP_Abreu.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, La Stella, Olson).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Crochet 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00
Bummer, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 0.00
Heuer, H, 1 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 25 7.71
Rodón 0 1 2 2 2 0 14 Inf
Foster, BS, 0-1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 12 0.00
Marshall, L, 0-1 2 2 2 1 2 2 45 3.38
Cordero 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Colomé 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers 1 2-3 5 1 1 1 2 39 5.40
Petit 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 17 7.71
Montas, W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 2 34 4.50
Wendelken, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Trivino, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 0.00
Diekman, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 0.00
Soria, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 4.50
Hendriks, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 6.75

Rodón pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

Inherited runners-scored_Crochet 2-0, Heuer 2-0, Foster 3-2, Petit 3-0, Diekman 2-0. IBB_off Rodón (Pinder). HBP_Trivino (McCann).

        Read more Sports News news.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, Mike Muchlinski; Left, Adam Hamari.

T_4:09.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane