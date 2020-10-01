Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 4 12 4 3 8 Anderson ss 5 0 3 0 0 0 .643 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 2 0 .200 2-Dyson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Colomé p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Abreu 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Jiménez dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 1-McCann pr-dh-c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .167 Moncada 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .077 Robert cf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .308 Mazara rf 4 0 2 2 1 2 .500 Engel lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Madrigal 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 8 6 9 7 La Stella 2b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .273 Semien ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .250 Lamb 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 a-Pinder ph-3b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .333 Canha rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .100 Olson 1b 3 0 0 1 2 3 .000 Davis dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Grossman lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Murphy c 2 2 1 2 2 0 .375

Chicago 012 010 000_4 12 1 Oakland 000 420 00x_6 8 1

a-singled for Lamb in the 3rd.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 3rd. 2-ran for Grandal in the 8th.

E_Grandal (1), Semien (1). LOB_Chicago 12, Oakland 12. 2B_Abreu (1), Anderson (2), Jiménez (1), Mazara (1), Semien (1). HR_Robert (1), off Fiers; Murphy (1), off Heuer. RBIs_Robert 2 (2), Mazara 2 (2), Murphy 2 (2), Canha (1), Olson (1), Pinder 2 (2). SB_Moncada (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 8 (Moncada, Abreu, Madrigal, Engel, Mazara); Oakland 6 (Olson 2, Davis, Canha). RISP_Chicago 3 for 14; Oakland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Robert. GIDP_Abreu.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, La Stella, Olson).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Crochet 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00 Bummer, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 0.00 Heuer, H, 1 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 25 7.71 Rodón 0 1 2 2 2 0 14 Inf Foster, BS, 0-1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 12 0.00 Marshall, L, 0-1 2 2 2 1 2 2 45 3.38 Cordero 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Colomé 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 1 2-3 5 1 1 1 2 39 5.40 Petit 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 17 7.71 Montas, W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 2 34 4.50 Wendelken, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Trivino, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 0.00 Diekman, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 0.00 Soria, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 4.50 Hendriks, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 6.75

Rodón pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

Inherited runners-scored_Crochet 2-0, Heuer 2-0, Foster 3-2, Petit 3-0, Diekman 2-0. IBB_off Rodón (Pinder). HBP_Trivino (McCann).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, Mike Muchlinski; Left, Adam Hamari.

T_4:09.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.