Oakland 9, Houston 7

By The Associated Press
October 7, 2020 7:30 pm
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 9 11 9 6 7
Semien ss 4 2 2 1 1 0 .545
La Stella 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .273
1-Orf pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pinder 3b 4 1 3 4 0 1 .444
Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .200
Canha lf-rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .182
Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
a-Grossman ph-lf 1 1 0 0 2 1 .167
Laureano cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .091
Murphy c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .100
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 10 7 3 8
Springer cf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .462
Altuve 2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .417
Brantley lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .286
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .364
Correa ss 2 0 1 1 2 0 .400
Tucker rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Gurriel 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .100
Díaz dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .200
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
b-Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Garneau c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland 110 110 320_9 11 1
Houston 200 050 000_7 10 0

a-walked for Piscotty in the 6th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 8th.

1-ran for La Stella in the 8th.

E_Murphy (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Houston 5. 2B_Pinder (1), Laureano (1), Bregman (1). HR_La Stella (1), off Urquidy; Canha (1), off Urquidy; Olson (2), off Urquidy; Semien (1), off Urquidy; Pinder (2), off James; Altuve (1), off Luzardo; Díaz (1), off Luzardo. RBIs_La Stella (1), Canha (2), Olson (2), Semien (1), Pinder 4 (5), Murphy (2), Altuve (3), Correa (6), Díaz 2 (2), Brantley (2), Bregman (2), Tucker (1). SF_Murphy, Pinder.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Olson, Canha, Davis); Houston 4 (Gurriel, Reddick). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Houston 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Laureano, Brantley, Tucker.

DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Olson; La Stella, Semien, Olson); Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 2 73 8.31
Petit 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 8 18.00
Diekman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00
Hendriks, W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 4 37 0.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy 4 1-3 5 4 4 1 3 79 8.31
Taylor 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 19 0.00
James, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 0 24 27.00
Raley, L, 0-1 2 1 2 2 2 2 38 9.00
Scrubb 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-1. IBB_off Petit (Correa). HBP_Petit (Springer), Raley (La Stella).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Ed Hickox; Left, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:36.

