Oakland 9, Houston 7

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|6
|7
|
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.545
|La Stella 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|1-Orf pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pinder 3b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.444
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Canha lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Grossman ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.100
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|3
|8
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.462
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.417
|Brantley lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.400
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Díaz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|b-Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oakland
|110
|110
|320_9
|11
|1
|Houston
|200
|050
|000_7
|10
|0
a-walked for Piscotty in the 6th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 8th.
1-ran for La Stella in the 8th.
E_Murphy (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Houston 5. 2B_Pinder (1), Laureano (1), Bregman (1). HR_La Stella (1), off Urquidy; Canha (1), off Urquidy; Olson (2), off Urquidy; Semien (1), off Urquidy; Pinder (2), off James; Altuve (1), off Luzardo; Díaz (1), off Luzardo. RBIs_La Stella (1), Canha (2), Olson (2), Semien (1), Pinder 4 (5), Murphy (2), Altuve (3), Correa (6), Díaz 2 (2), Brantley (2), Bregman (2), Tucker (1). SF_Murphy, Pinder.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Olson, Canha, Davis); Houston 4 (Gurriel, Reddick). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Houston 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Laureano, Brantley, Tucker.
DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Olson; La Stella, Semien, Olson); Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|73
|8.31
|Petit
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|8
|18.00
|Diekman
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Hendriks, W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|37
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|79
|8.31
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|0.00
|James, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|24
|27.00
|Raley, L, 0-1
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|38
|9.00
|Scrubb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-1. IBB_off Petit (Correa). HBP_Petit (Springer), Raley (La Stella).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Ed Hickox; Left, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:36.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments