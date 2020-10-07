Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Oakland 9, Houston 7

By The Associated Press
October 7, 2020 7:32 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 9 11 9 Totals 34 7 10 7
Semien ss 4 2 2 1 Springer cf 4 1 0 0
La Stella 2b 3 2 2 1 Altuve 2b 5 1 3 1
Orf pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Brantley lf 5 2 2 1
Pinder 3b 4 1 3 4 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1
Davis dh 5 0 0 0 Correa ss 2 0 1 1
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Tucker rf 3 0 1 1
Canha lf-rf 5 1 2 1 Gurriel 1b 3 1 0 0
Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0 Díaz dh 4 1 1 2
Grossman ph-lf 1 1 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Laureano cf 4 1 1 0 Reddick ph 1 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 1 Garneau c 0 0 0 0
Oakland 110 110 320 9
Houston 200 050 000 7

E_Murphy (1). DP_Oakland 2, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Houston 5. 2B_Pinder (1), Laureano (1), Bregman (1). HR_La Stella (1), Canha (1), Olson (2), Semien (1), Pinder (2), Altuve (1), Díaz (1). SF_Murphy (1), Pinder (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Luzardo 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 2
Petit 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Diekman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Hendriks W,1-0 3 1 0 0 0 4
Houston
Urquidy 4 1-3 5 4 4 1 3
Taylor 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
James BS,0-1 1 3 3 3 1 0
Raley L,0-1 2 1 2 2 2 2
Scrubb 1 1 0 0 0 2

James pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Petit (Springer), Raley (La Stella).

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Ed Hickox; Left, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:36.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA/ESA Hubble telescope captures galactic glamour shot