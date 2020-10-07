Oakland 9, Houston 7

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Orf pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Pinder 3b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Canha lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Grossman ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|110
|110
|320
|—
|9
|Houston
|200
|050
|000
|—
|7
E_Murphy (1). DP_Oakland 2, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Houston 5. 2B_Pinder (1), Laureano (1), Bregman (1). HR_La Stella (1), Canha (1), Olson (2), Semien (1), Pinder (2), Altuve (1), Díaz (1). SF_Murphy (1), Pinder (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Petit
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Diekman
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks W,1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|James BS,0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Raley L,0-1
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Scrubb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
James pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Petit (Springer), Raley (La Stella).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Ed Hickox; Left, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:36.
