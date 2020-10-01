Trending:
Oakland will host Chicago in Game 3

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 3:05 am
Chicago White Sox (35-25, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (36-24, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

ALWC: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will host the White Sox in Game 3 of the Wild Card series.

The Athletics are 22-10 in home games. Oakland has a team batting average of .164 this postseason, Sean Murphy has lead them with an average of .333

The White Sox have gone 17-13 away from home. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .289 this postseason, Tim Anderson leads them with an OBP of .667 in 9 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and has 60 RBIs.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).

White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Eloy Jimenez: (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

