OBJ tests negative for COVID, but still can’t practice

By TOM WITHERS
October 16, 2020 10:41 am
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has tested negative for COVID-19 but still isn’t allowed to practice after being sent home by the team on Thursday because he wasn’t feeling well.

The Browns had zero positive tests Friday and their building in Berea, Ohio remained open as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

However, despite his negative test for the coronavirus, Beckham is not allowed to rejoin the team until he has another negative test in a 24-hour period, per NFL protocols. He’ll miss Friday’s practice as well.

The league has instructed teams to keep players, coaches and staff who have symptoms of COVID-19 out of team facilities even if they could be caused by the flu or a cold.

There was some concern of virus spread in Cleveland because the Indianapolis Colts had to shut down their facility Friday after several positive tests. The Browns beat the Colts 32-23 on Sunday.

On Thursday, chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said the league has seen no evidence of on-field transmission of the virus from football-related activities.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

