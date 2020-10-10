Trending:
O’Hara’s late TD pass lifts Middle Tennessee over FIU 31-28

By The Associated Press
October 10, 2020 8:00 pm
MIAMI (AP) — Asher O’Hara accounted for four touchdowns, including a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jarrin Pierce with 1:20 remaining, to lift Middle Tennessee over Florida International 31-28 on Saturday night in a Conference USA opener.

Gregory Grate Jr. intercepted a Kaylan Wiggins pass with about a minute left to seal it for Middle Tennessee (1-4, 1-2).

O’Hara’s go-ahead score capped an eight-play, 59-yard drive. O’Hara finished 23-of-42 passing for 268 yards. He threw a 6-yard TD pass to CJ Windham, and ran for 106 yards including scoring runs from the 1 and 4.

Shaun Peterson Jr. ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns for FIU (0-2, 0-1). His 63-yard touchdown run tied the game at 14 midway through the second quarter. D’vonte Price scored on a 65-yard run to give the Panthers a 28-24 lead at the end of the third. Price finished with 112 yards rushing.

Seating was limited to 20% capacity at 33,199-seat Riccardo Silva Stadium. Face masks and social distancing measures were required. Tailgating was prohibited.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

