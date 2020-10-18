On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Orlando City 1, New York Red Bulls 1

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 9:15 pm
Orlando City 0 1 1
New York Red Bulls 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Orlando City, Nani, 6 (penalty kick), 56th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, White, 2 (Pendant), 90th+6.

Goalies_Orlando City, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar; New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, David Jensen.

Yellow Cards_Miller, Orlando City, 24th; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 36th; Valot, New York Red Bulls, 90th+1; Nani, Orlando City, 90th+4.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Jose Da Silva, Robert Sibiga. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

Lineups

Orlando City_Brian Rowe; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 78th); Joey Dezart (Alex De John, 90th), Junior Urso, Nani, Andres Perea; Daryl Dike, Chris Mueller (Rodrigo Schlegel, 78th).

New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Tim Parker, Jason Pendant, Amro Tarek; Caden Clark (Omir Fernandez, 62nd), Sean Davis, Daniel Royer (Brian White, 70th), Marc Rzatkowski (Jared Stroud, 62nd), Florian Valot; Tom Barlow (Samuel Tetteh, 70th).

