Orlando City SC carries defensive hot streak into matchup with Columbus

By The Associated Press
October 10, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Columbus Crew SC (9-3-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (8-2-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC takes on the Columbus Crew on a defensive hot streak. Orlando City SC has conceded only eight goals over the last 10 games.

Orlando City SC is 8-1-4 in conference matchups. Orlando City SC is sixth in the MLS drawing 95 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

The Crew are 8-3-2 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus leads the league allowing just 13 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mueller has four goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Benji Michel has four goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Gyasi Zardes has eight goals and two assists for Columbus. Pedro Santos has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 6-0-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.7 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Columbus: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Tesho Akindele (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured).

Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Darlington Nagbe (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Waylon Francis (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

