On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Orlando City undefeated in 9 straight, beats Red Bulls 3-1

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 6:53 pm
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike and Junior Urso scored and Orlando City beat the New York Red Bulls 3-1 on Saturday.

Orlando City (8-2-5) stretched its league-best unbeaten streak to nine while the Red Bulls (6-7-2) had their two-match win streak snapped.

Dike scored on a header on a cross from Kyle Smith in the 24th minute for his fourth goal of the season. Urso shot from the center of the 6-yard box and just underneath the crossbar in the 50th.

Four minutes later, Orlando City defender Kamal Miller tried to clear the ball and it ended up with Florian Valot in the middle of the field. Valot then fired a cross to Daniel Royer, but it hit Royer’s thigh and Valot scored off the deflection for the Red Bulls from just outside the 6.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Antonio Carlos added a goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time for Orlando City.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane