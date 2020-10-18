Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Otaegui wins Scottish Championship with final-round 63

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 11:33 am
1 min read
      

FIFE, Scotland (AP) — Spanish golfer Adrian Otaegui captured his first stroke-play title on the European Tour after shooting 9-under 63 in the final round of the Scottish Championship to win by four shots on Sunday.

A hot streak of eight birdies in 11 holes from No. 5 saw Otaegui overhaul third-round leader Matt Wallace, who began the day with a three-stroke advantage but could only finish with a 71.

Otaegui’s previous two wins on the European Tour were match-play events — and one of them was in Scotland, too, at the Paul Lawrie Match Play in 2017. His other was at the Belgian Knockout the following year.

Otaegui started the week shooting 62 in the first round and almost matched that on Sunday thanks to a remarkable display of putting, which included a long putt from off the green at No. 13 for one of his 10 birdies overall. That capped a run of three birdies, which he also had at Nos. 7-9 as he accelerated away from his rivals around the turn at Fairmont St. Andrews.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Otaegui was 23 under overall for the week.

Wallace shot 65-67-66 in his first three rounds but couldn’t replicate those performances on Sunday as he sought his fifth European Tour title, and first since September 2018.

Wallace bogeyed No. 1 as Otaegui made birdie, and had lost his overnight lead by the time he dropped another shot at No. 8.

Aaron Rai, who won the Scottish Open at the start of the month, closed with a 66 to finish in outright third place.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First ever National Museum of the US Army set to open on Veterans Day