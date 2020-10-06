On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Ozil wants to help unwanted Arsenal mascot by paying wages

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 12:52 pm
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Out-of-favor Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil wants to save Gunnersaurus from extinction.

Ozil expressed sadness on Tuesday after discovering that Jerry Quy — the man who fills the Arsenal dinosaur mascot — was made redundant by the London club after 27 years.

With fans not allowed into games since March, Gunnersaurus has been absent from the Emirates Stadium for matches. Even if the giant fluffy green mascot returns when spectators are allowed back, someone else could be inside.

“I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years,” Ozil tweeted. “I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player so Jerry can continue his job that he loves so much.”

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Ozil, who used the hashtag that read out “Justice for Gunnersaurus,” is one of Arsenal’s top-earning players — on more than $20 million a year.

But the German has not played since March, with Arsenal unable to offload him while trying to make cuts due to the financial impact of the pandemic — including 55 redundancies.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy celebrates 245th birthday