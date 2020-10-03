Pac-12 starts Nov. 7, with ASU at USC in morning kickoff

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 11:16 am
1 min read
      

The Pac-12 football season will begin with a morning start on Nov. 7 —Arizona State at Southern California.

The conference schedule released Saturday includes eight Friday games, at least one every week after the first weekend of the season. Each Pac-12 team has six opponents scheduled, five from its division and from across the conference.

The Nov. 7 opener kicks off at 9 a.m. local time. The conference has been toying with morning starts to boost nationwide exposure. TV partner Fox has emphasized its noon Eastern time window, trying to put high-profile games in that spot. Arizona State and USC will be Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” game, with its pregame show coming from the Los Angeles Coliseum

The Pac-12 championship game will match division winners and be played Dec. 18. The other teams in the conference will also play a cross-division game that weekend for a total of seven games each.

No. 14 Oregon will open its season at home on Nov. 7 at Stanford.

Utah at UCLA is the first Friday game on Nov 13.

Other Friday games include, UCLA at Oregon on Nov. 20; Washington State at Washington and Oregon State at Oregon on Nov. 27; and Washington State at USC on Dec. 4.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

