Pache in Braves lineup with Duval out, Pederson is DH for LA

By The Associated Press
October 13, 2020 5:25 pm
1 min read
      

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cristian Pache is starting in center field and batting ninth for the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night, taking over after a season-ending left oblique injury to outfielder Adam Duvall.

Duvall, who started in left field in each of Atlanta’s first six playoff games, came out of Game 1 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He got hurt when fouling off a pitch in the second inning of the Braves’ 5-1 win. He was replaced on the roster Tuesday by infielder Johan Camargo.

Dodgers designated hitter Joc Pederson was back in the lineup against rookie right-hander Ian Anderson after not starting against a lefty in the series opener. AJ Pollock returned to left field after being the Game 1 designated hitter. Chris Taylor went from left to second base for Kiké Hernández, who homered Monday in his first start this postseason.

Pache was making his first postseason start after the 21-year-old rookie started only one of the two games he played during the regular season. Ronald Acuña Jr. started Game 2 in right field, where he moved Monday night after Duvall got hurt. Nick Markakis started in left.

Third baseman Austin Riley, who led off the four-run ninth inning in Game 1 with a homer, moved up from the No. 9 to seventh in the batting order.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

