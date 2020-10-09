On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Paris-Roubaix cycle race canceled as coronavirus cases rise

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 5:49 am
PARIS (AP) — The iconic Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race was canceled Friday as COVID-19 infections rise in northern France.

Organizers said the decision to call off the rescheduled men’s and women’s races on Oct. 25 followed public authorities placing the Lille city area “on maximum alert.”

The 118th edition of the springtime classic race that rattles riders over long stretches of cobbled paths and roads had been postponed from April 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will see you on the cobblestones on April 11, 2021, to celebrate one of the greatest monuments in world cycling,” organizers said in a statement.

Cycling’s spring classics have been moved to a European fall season, with Liège-Bastogne-Liège held in Belgium last Sunday and the Tour of Flanders scheduled for Oct. 18.

