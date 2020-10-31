On Air: Federal News Network program
Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore ruled out for game against Bills

By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 2:52 pm
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss his first regular-season game in three seasons when the New England Patriots visit AFC East-leading Buffalo on Sunday.

Gilmore, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was downgraded to out Saturday, along with rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle).

They join receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, who were previously ruled out for Sunday. Edelman had a surgical procedure on his ailing knee this week and Harry is still recovering from the concussion he sustained in the Patriots’ loss to the 49ers.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore has started all six games this season. He has 20 tackles and one interceptions in 2020.

The Patriots have lost three straight games.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

