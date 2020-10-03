Patriots-Chiefs showdown postponed until Monday or Tuesday

NEW ENGLAND (2-1) at KANSAS CITY (3-0)

Monday or Tuesday, TBA, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Patriots 2-1; Chiefs 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead series 19-16-3

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Patriots 23-16 on Dec. 8, 2019, at New England

LAST WEEK — Patriots beat Raiders 36-20; Chiefs beat Ravens 34-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Patriots No. 7; Chiefs No. 1

PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (1), PASS (22).

PATRIOTSS DEFENSE — OVERALL (T12), RUSH (19), PASS (11).

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (4).

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (27), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Patriots and Chiefs meeting was postponed until Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus tests … It’s the fourth straight season they will meet, but playing at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time. … The Chiefs beat the Patriots 41-14 the last time they met in Kansas City on Sept. 29, 2014. … New England has not committed an offensive penalty; the Patriots have just seven penalties in total. … Patriots RB Sony Michel had 117 yards rushing last week vs. Las Vegas. The team ran for 250 yards. … New England is 52-1 since 2000 when it has a 100-yard rusher. … WR Julian Edelman needs one TD reception to tie Wes Welker (37) for sixth most in Patriots history. … Patriots QB Cam Newton, reportedly a player who tested positive for COVID-19, needs 245 yards passing to become the 48th player in NFL history with 30,000. … S Devin McCourty needs one interception to tie Mike Haynes (28) for sixth most in club history. … The Chiefs have won a franchise-record 12 straight games. Their last loss was at Tennessee in Week 10 last season. … Kansas City is trying to start 4-0 for the fourth consecutive year. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes became the fastest player to reach 10,000 yards passing last week vs. Baltimore. He has 10,310 yards, 85 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 34 games. … Mahomes needs 15 TD passes in the next nine games to become the fastest to 100, surpassing Dan Marino. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce needs one more 100-yard receiving game to tie Otis Taylor (20) for second in club history. Tony Gonzalez holds the record with 26. Kelce has caught a pass in 99 straight games, the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL. … Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has caught a TD pass each of the first three games. The last Chiefs player to do that was Willie Frazier in 1972. … Kansas City is the only team in the NFL that has not allowed more than 20 points in a game this season. … The Chiefs are second in the AFC with 10 sacks through three games. DT Chris Jones is tied for the AFC lead with 3 1/2 sacks. … K Harrison Butker needs 14 points to pass Gonzalez (462) for the fifth most in Chiefs history. … Fantasy tips: If you have a Patriots running back (any of them) put them in the lineup. They are coming off a huge game against Las Vegas on the ground and the Chiefs, despite a solid showing against Baltimore’s vaunted ground game last week, have struggled against the run.

