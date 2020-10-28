Trending:
Patriots place LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 8:22 pm
< a min read
      

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed linebacker Brandon Copeland on injured reserve, the latest blow to a team that has lost three straight.

New England announced the move Wednesday. The Patriots also placed tight end Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.

Copeland has appeared in six games with four starts this season, totaling 10 tackles. He signed with New England in March following two seasons with the Jets.

New England visits Buffalo on Sunday.

