Perdomo has TJ surgery, Strahm set to have knee surgery

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 8:23 pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo has had reconstructive elbow surgery and left-hander Matt Strahm is scheduled to undergo patellar tendon repair in his right knee.

Perdomo was 0-0 with a 5.71 ERA in 10 appearances, including one start, in his fifth season with the Padres.

Strahm underwent a similar surgery on his left knee in 2017 while he was with Kansas City.

Strahm was 0-1 with a 2.61 ERA in 19 appearances in his third season in San Diego and fifth big league season overall.

