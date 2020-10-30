PGA Tour Bermuda Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Port Royal Golf Course
|Southampton, Bermuda
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
|Friday
|Second Round Suspended due to darkness
Ryan Armour 64-70_134 -8
Wyndham Clark 66-68_134 -8
Kramer Hickok 67-68_135 -7
Ollie Schniederjans 66-70_136 -6
Doc Redman 65-71_136 -6
Denny McCarthy 70-67_137 -5
Luke Donald 69-68_137 -5
Roger Sloan 67-70_137 -5
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-66_137 -5
Scott Piercy 67-70_137 -5
Peter Malnati 63-74_137 -5
Emiliano Grillo 66-72_138 -4
Brian Gay 70-68_138 -4
Brice Garnett 68-70_138 -4
Padraig Harrington 67-71_138 -4
Anirban Lahiri 68-70_138 -4
Doug Ghim 64-74_138 -4
Beau Hossler 71-68_139 -3
Troy Merritt 69-70_139 -3
Chesson Hadley 68-71_139 -3
Mark Anderson 69-70_139 -3
Matt Jones 68-71_139 -3
Peter Uihlein 72-67_139 -3
Michael Gligic 68-71_139 -3
Vaughn Taylor 65-75_140 -2
Stewart Cink 66-74_140 -2
Sepp Straka 70-70_140 -2
David Hearn 68-72_140 -2
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-70_140 -2
Eric Dugas 66-74_140 -2
Maverick McNealy 69-71_140 -2
Luke List 68-72_140 -2
Max Homa 69-71_140 -2
Adam Schenk 69-71_140 -2
Johnson Wagner 66-74_140 -2
Hunter Mahan 66-75_141 -1
Robert Streb 67-74_141 -1
Aaron Wise 68-73_141 -1
Fred Funk 69-72_141 -1
Patrick Rodgers 68-73_141 -1
Scott Stallings 68-73_141 -1
Will Gordon 69-72_141 -1
Danny Willett 67-74_141 -1
Russell Knox 67-74_141 -1
Will Zalatoris 69-72_141 -1
Rasmus Hojgaard 70-71_141 -1
Cameron Percy 70-72_142 E
Andrew Putnam 69-73_142 E
Hudson Swafford 67-75_142 E
D.J. Trahan 67-75_142 E
Ricky Barnes 71-71_142 E
Joseph Bramlett 69-73_142 E
John Senden 68-74_142 E
Kevin Tway 68-74_142 E
D.A. Points 70-72_142 E
Ryan Brehm 68-74_142 E
Robert Garrigus 69-74_143 +1
Seamus Power 69-74_143 +1
Jonathan Byrd 70-73_143 +1
Branden Grace 73-70_143 +1
Pat Perez 71-72_143 +1
Keith Mitchell 70-73_143 +1
Jhonattan Vegas 67-76_143 +1
Michael Miller 71-72_143 +1
Ben Taylor 71-72_143 +1
Camilo Villegas 72-71_143 +1
Jason Dufner 71-72_143 +1
Kyle Stanley 70-73_143 +1
Matthew Borchert 73-70_143 +1
Nick Watney 73-71_144 +2
Rafa Cabrera Bello 71-73_144 +2
Rhein Gibson 68-76_144 +2
Cameron Tringale 70-74_144 +2
Henrik Norlander 70-75_145 +3
Tim Wilkinson 71-74_145 +3
Bill Haas 74-71_145 +3
Chase Seiffert 65-80_145 +3
Bo Van Pelt 71-74_145 +3
Ryan Blaum 71-74_145 +3
Ben Martin 73-72_145 +3
Arjun Atwal 75-70_145 +3
Brian Stuard 67-78_145 +3
Tyler McCumber 68-77_145 +3
John Oda 73-72_145 +3
Josh Teater 66-80_146 +4
Michael Kim 75-71_146 +4
Jamie Lovemark 71-75_146 +4
Rafael Campos 75-71_146 +4
Seth Reeves 69-77_146 +4
Nelson Ledesma 68-78_146 +4
Brendon Todd 71-75_146 +4
Shawn Stefani 68-78_146 +4
Bo Hoag 71-75_146 +4
Rob Oppenheim 68-78_146 +4
Vincent Whaley 70-76_146 +4
Lucas Bjerregaard 71-76_147 +5
Michael Sims 73-74_147 +5
Sangmoon Bae 71-77_148 +6
Luke Schniederjans 72-76_148 +6
Tommy Gainey 73-75_148 +6
George McNeill 72-76_148 +6
Wesley Bryan 70-78_148 +6
Tom Lewis 71-77_148 +6
Aaron Baddeley 75-73_148 +6
Fabián Gómez 72-76_148 +6
Brandon Hagy 73-75_148 +6
James Nicholas 74-74_148 +6
Harold Varner III 69-80_149 +7
Matt Every 76-73_149 +7
Kevin Stadler 75-74_149 +7
Scott Harrington 69-80_149 +7
Zack Sucher 68-81_149 +7
Wes Roach 70-79_149 +7
Paul Stankowski 74-76_150 +8
Alex Cejka 76-74_150 +8
Kelly Kraft 72-78_150 +8
Derek Ernst 75-75_150 +8
Bronson Burgoon 76-74_150 +8
Chris Baker 71-80_151 +9
Jordan Gumberg 75-76_151 +9
Graham DeLaet 74-77_151 +9
Camiko Smith 71-81_152 +10
Dominic Bozzelli 81-72_153 +11
Taylor Funk 73-81_154 +12
Charley Hoffman 73-84_157 +15
Anthony Phipps 76-85_161 +19
|Did not finish round
Hank Lebioda
Kristoffer Ventura
Justin Suh
Danny Walker
Michael Gellerman
