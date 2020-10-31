PGA Tour Bermuda Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At Port Royal Golf Course
|Southampton, Bermuda
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
|Third Round
Doc Redman 65-71-67_203 -10
Ryan Armour 64-70-70_204 -9
Wyndham Clark 66-68-70_204 -9
Kramer Hickok 67-68-69_204 -9
Matt Jones 68-71-66_205 -8
Brian Gay 70-68-67_205 -8
Ollie Schniederjans 66-70-69_205 -8
Adam Schenk 69-71-66_206 -7
Doug Ghim 64-74-68_206 -7
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-66-69_206 -7
David Hearn 68-72-67_207 -6
Anirban Lahiri 68-70-69_207 -6
Ryan Brehm 68-74-65_207 -6
Peter Malnati 63-74-70_207 -6
Russell Knox 67-74-67_208 -5
Stewart Cink 66-74-68_208 -5
Will Zalatoris 69-72-67_208 -5
Michael Gligic 68-71-69_208 -5
Mark Anderson 69-70-69_208 -5
Beau Hossler 71-68-69_208 -5
Emiliano Grillo 66-72-70_208 -5
Luke Donald 69-68-71_208 -5
Roger Sloan 67-70-71_208 -5
Johnson Wagner 66-74-69_209 -4
Hank Lebioda 68-72-69_209 -4
Maverick McNealy 69-71-69_209 -4
Will Gordon 69-72-68_209 -4
Sepp Straka 70-70-69_209 -4
Andrew Putnam 69-73-67_209 -4
Padraig Harrington 67-71-71_209 -4
Scott Piercy 67-70-72_209 -4
Denny McCarthy 70-67-72_209 -4
Aaron Wise 68-73-69_210 -3
Troy Merritt 69-70-71_210 -3
Chesson Hadley 68-71-71_210 -3
Scott Stallings 68-73-70_211 -2
Vaughn Taylor 65-75-71_211 -2
Rasmus Hojgaard 70-71-70_211 -2
Peter Uihlein 72-67-72_211 -2
John Senden 68-74-69_211 -2
Kevin Tway 68-74-69_211 -2
D.A. Points 70-72-69_211 -2
Seamus Power 69-74-68_211 -2
Luke List 68-72-72_212 -1
Max Homa 69-71-72_212 -1
Brice Garnett 68-70-74_212 -1
Jason Dufner 71-72-69_212 -1
Robert Streb 67-74-72_213 E
Danny Willett 67-74-72_213 E
Cameron Percy 70-72-71_213 E
Hudson Swafford 67-75-71_213 E
Joseph Bramlett 69-73-71_213 E
Ben Taylor 71-72-70_213 E
D.J. Trahan 67-75-72_214 +1
Jonathan Byrd 70-73-71_214 +1
Branden Grace 73-70-71_214 +1
Camilo Villegas 72-71-71_214 +1
Hunter Mahan 66-75-74_215 +2
Patrick Rodgers 68-73-74_215 +2
Michael Miller 71-72-72_215 +2
Fred Funk 69-72-75_216 +3
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-70-76_216 +3
Ricky Barnes 71-71-75_217 +4
Keith Mitchell 70-73-74_217 +4
Jhonattan Vegas 67-76-75_218 +5
Matthew Borchert 73-70-75_218 +5
Kyle Stanley 70-73-76_219 +6
Eric Dugas 66-74-82_222 +9
