PGA Tour Bermuda Championship Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Port Royal Golf Course
|Southampton, Bermuda
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
|First Round
Peter Malnati 32-31_63 -8
Doug Ghim 34-30_64 -7
Ryan Armour 31-33_64 -7
Doc Redman 36-29_65 -6
Vaughn Taylor 34-31_65 -6
Chase Seiffert 33-32_65 -6
Wyndham Clark 32-34_66 -5
Johnson Wagner 34-32_66 -5
Hunter Mahan 34-32_66 -5
Josh Teater 32-34_66 -5
Emiliano Grillo 31-35_66 -5
Ollie Schniederjans 33-33_66 -5
Stewart Cink 34-32_66 -5
Eric Dugas 33-33_66 -5
Padraig Harrington 32-35_67 -4
Scott Piercy 34-33_67 -4
Russell Knox 34-33_67 -4
Danny Willett 35-32_67 -4
Brian Stuard 34-33_67 -4
Robert Streb 34-33_67 -4
Hudson Swafford 33-34_67 -4
D.J. Trahan 34-33_67 -4
Jhonattan Vegas 33-34_67 -4
Kramer Hickok 35-32_67 -4
Roger Sloan 36-31_67 -4
Matt Jones 36-32_68 -3
Scott Stallings 34-34_68 -3
Anirban Lahiri 32-36_68 -3
Luke List 33-35_68 -3
Patrick Rodgers 36-32_68 -3
John Senden 34-34_68 -3
Kevin Tway 32-36_68 -3
Shawn Stefani 33-35_68 -3
Ryan Brehm 35-33_68 -3
Zack Sucher 36-32_68 -3
Tyler McCumber 35-33_68 -3
Michael Gligic 34-34_68 -3
Rob Oppenheim 36-32_68 -3
Hank Lebioda 32-36_68 -3
Aaron Wise 33-35_68 -3
Brice Garnett 34-34_68 -3
Chesson Hadley 34-34_68 -3
David Hearn 34-34_68 -3
Rhein Gibson 36-32_68 -3
Nelson Ledesma 35-33_68 -3
Maverick McNealy 36-33_69 -2
Will Gordon 37-32_69 -2
Max Homa 34-35_69 -2
Will Zalatoris 34-35_69 -2
Adam Schenk 32-37_69 -2
Scott Harrington 34-35_69 -2
Justin Suh 35-34_69 -2
Robert Garrigus 33-36_69 -2
Seamus Power 34-35_69 -2
Harold Varner III 35-34_69 -2
Henrik Stenson 33-36_69 -2
Luke Donald 36-33_69 -2
Andrew Putnam 35-34_69 -2
Troy Merritt 34-35_69 -2
Fred Funk 36-33_69 -2
Mark Anderson 34-35_69 -2
Joseph Bramlett 35-34_69 -2
Seth Reeves 34-35_69 -2
Cameron Tringale 37-33_70 -1
Wesley Bryan 35-35_70 -1
D.A. Points 37-33_70 -1
Kyle Stanley 35-35_70 -1
Rasmus Hojgaard 35-35_70 -1
Wes Roach 33-37_70 -1
Kristoffer Ventura 34-36_70 -1
Vincent Whaley 34-36_70 -1
Jonathan Byrd 35-35_70 -1
Denny McCarthy 35-35_70 -1
Henrik Norlander 35-35_70 -1
Cameron Percy 35-35_70 -1
Brian Gay 34-36_70 -1
Keith Mitchell 34-36_70 -1
Sepp Straka 36-34_70 -1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-35_70 -1
Brendon Todd 36-35_71 E
Jason Dufner 35-36_71 E
Bo Van Pelt 37-34_71 E
Tom Lewis 34-37_71 E
Ryan Blaum 34-37_71 E
Bo Hoag 35-36_71 E
Sangmoon Bae 35-36_71 E
Beau Hossler 37-34_71 E
Tim Wilkinson 32-39_71 E
Pat Perez 34-37_71 E
Jamie Lovemark 34-37_71 E
Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-35_71 E
Ricky Barnes 36-35_71 E
Chris Baker 35-36_71 E
Michael Miller 36-35_71 E
Ben Taylor 34-37_71 E
Camiko Smith 36-35_71 E
Lucas Bjerregaard 36-35_71 E
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-37_71 E
Kelly Kraft 36-36_72 +1
George McNeill 38-34_72 +1
Camilo Villegas 37-35_72 +1
Peter Uihlein 36-36_72 +1
Fabián Gómez 36-36_72 +1
Luke Schniederjans 34-38_72 +1
Tommy Gainey 38-35_73 +2
Charley Hoffman 40-33_73 +2
Ben Martin 34-39_73 +2
Matthew Borchert 36-37_73 +2
John Oda 38-35_73 +2
Brandon Hagy 37-36_73 +2
Michael Gellerman 32-41_73 +2
Danny Walker 35-38_73 +2
Branden Grace 37-36_73 +2
Nick Watney 38-35_73 +2
Taylor Funk 39-34_73 +2
Michael Sims 36-37_73 +2
Graham DeLaet 37-37_74 +3
James Nicholas 36-38_74 +3
Bill Haas 36-38_74 +3
Paul Stankowski 36-38_74 +3
Derek Ernst 37-38_75 +4
Kevin Stadler 36-39_75 +4
Aaron Baddeley 36-39_75 +4
Arjun Atwal 38-37_75 +4
Michael Kim 37-38_75 +4
Rafael Campos 37-38_75 +4
Jordan Gumberg 40-35_75 +4
Alex Cejka 41-35_76 +5
Bronson Burgoon 39-37_76 +5
Matt Every 37-39_76 +5
Anthony Phipps 41-35_76 +5
Dominic Bozzelli 37-44_81 +10
