PGA Tour Bermuda Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Port Royal Golf Course
|Southampton, Bermuda
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
|Second Round Suspended due to darkness
Ryan Armour 64-70_134
Wyndham Clark 66-68_134
Kramer Hickok 67-68_135
Ollie Schniederjans 66-70_136
Doc Redman 65-71_136
Denny McCarthy 70-67_137
Luke Donald 69-68_137
Roger Sloan 67-70_137
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-66_137
Scott Piercy 67-70_137
Peter Malnati 63-74_137
Emiliano Grillo 66-72_138
Brian Gay 70-68_138
Brice Garnett 68-70_138
Padraig Harrington 67-71_138
Anirban Lahiri 68-70_138
Doug Ghim 64-74_138
Beau Hossler 71-68_139
Troy Merritt 69-70_139
Chesson Hadley 68-71_139
Mark Anderson 69-70_139
Matt Jones 68-71_139
Peter Uihlein 72-67_139
Michael Gligic 68-71_139
Vaughn Taylor 65-75_140
Stewart Cink 66-74_140
Sepp Straka 70-70_140
David Hearn 68-72_140
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-70_140
Eric Dugas 66-74_140
Maverick McNealy 69-71_140
Luke List 68-72_140
Max Homa 69-71_140
Adam Schenk 69-71_140
Johnson Wagner 66-74_140
Hunter Mahan 66-75_141
Robert Streb 67-74_141
Aaron Wise 68-73_141
Fred Funk 69-72_141
Patrick Rodgers 68-73_141
Scott Stallings 68-73_141
Will Gordon 69-72_141
Danny Willett 67-74_141
Russell Knox 67-74_141
Will Zalatoris 69-72_141
Rasmus Hojgaard 70-71_141
Cameron Percy 70-72_142
Andrew Putnam 69-73_142
Hudson Swafford 67-75_142
D.J. Trahan 67-75_142
Ricky Barnes 71-71_142
Joseph Bramlett 69-73_142
John Senden 68-74_142
Kevin Tway 68-74_142
D.A. Points 70-72_142
Ryan Brehm 68-74_142
Robert Garrigus 69-74_143
Seamus Power 69-74_143
Jonathan Byrd 70-73_143
Branden Grace 73-70_143
Pat Perez 71-72_143
Keith Mitchell 70-73_143
Jhonattan Vegas 67-76_143
Michael Miller 71-72_143
Ben Taylor 71-72_143
Camilo Villegas 72-71_143
Jason Dufner 71-72_143
Kyle Stanley 70-73_143
Matthew Borchert 73-70_143
Nick Watney 73-71_144
Rafa Cabrera Bello 71-73_144
Rhein Gibson 68-76_144
Cameron Tringale 70-74_144
Henrik Norlander 70-75_145
Tim Wilkinson 71-74_145
Bill Haas 74-71_145
Chase Seiffert 65-80_145
Bo Van Pelt 71-74_145
Ryan Blaum 71-74_145
Ben Martin 73-72_145
Arjun Atwal 75-70_145
Brian Stuard 67-78_145
Tyler McCumber 68-77_145
John Oda 73-72_145
Josh Teater 66-80_146
Michael Kim 75-71_146
Jamie Lovemark 71-75_146
Rafael Campos 75-71_146
Seth Reeves 69-77_146
Nelson Ledesma 68-78_146
Brendon Todd 71-75_146
Shawn Stefani 68-78_146
Bo Hoag 71-75_146
Rob Oppenheim 68-78_146
Vincent Whaley 70-76_146
Lucas Bjerregaard 71-76_147
Michael Sims 73-74_147
Sangmoon Bae 71-77_148
Luke Schniederjans 72-76_148
Tommy Gainey 73-75_148
George McNeill 72-76_148
Wesley Bryan 70-78_148
Tom Lewis 71-77_148
Aaron Baddeley 75-73_148
Fabián Gómez 72-76_148
Brandon Hagy 73-75_148
James Nicholas 74-74_148
Harold Varner III 69-80_149
Matt Every 76-73_149
Kevin Stadler 75-74_149
Scott Harrington 69-80_149
Zack Sucher 68-81_149
Wes Roach 70-79_149
Paul Stankowski 74-76_150
Alex Cejka 76-74_150
Kelly Kraft 72-78_150
Derek Ernst 75-75_150
Bronson Burgoon 76-74_150
Chris Baker 71-80_151
Jordan Gumberg 75-76_151
Graham DeLaet 74-77_151
Camiko Smith 71-81_152
Dominic Bozzelli 81-72_153
Taylor Funk 73-81_154
Charley Hoffman 73-84_157
Anthony Phipps 76-85_161
|Did not finish round
Hank Lebioda
Kristoffer Ventura
Justin Suh
Danny Walker
Michael Gellerman
