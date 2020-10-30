Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

PGA Tour Bermuda Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
October 30, 2020 6:33 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Port Royal Golf Course
Southampton, Bermuda
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
Friday
Second Round Suspended due to darkness

Ryan Armour 64-70_134

Wyndham Clark 66-68_134

Kramer Hickok 67-68_135

Ollie Schniederjans 66-70_136

        Insight by RSA: Leaders in innovation examine identity and access management tactics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Doc Redman 65-71_136

Denny McCarthy 70-67_137

Luke Donald 69-68_137

Roger Sloan 67-70_137

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-66_137

Scott Piercy 67-70_137

Peter Malnati 63-74_137

Emiliano Grillo 66-72_138

        Read more Sports News news.

Brian Gay 70-68_138

Brice Garnett 68-70_138

Padraig Harrington 67-71_138

Anirban Lahiri 68-70_138

Doug Ghim 64-74_138

Beau Hossler 71-68_139

Troy Merritt 69-70_139

Chesson Hadley 68-71_139

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Mark Anderson 69-70_139

Matt Jones 68-71_139

Peter Uihlein 72-67_139

Michael Gligic 68-71_139

Vaughn Taylor 65-75_140

Stewart Cink 66-74_140

Sepp Straka 70-70_140

David Hearn 68-72_140

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-70_140

Eric Dugas 66-74_140

Maverick McNealy 69-71_140

Luke List 68-72_140

Max Homa 69-71_140

Adam Schenk 69-71_140

Johnson Wagner 66-74_140

Hunter Mahan 66-75_141

Robert Streb 67-74_141

Aaron Wise 68-73_141

Fred Funk 69-72_141

Patrick Rodgers 68-73_141

Scott Stallings 68-73_141

Will Gordon 69-72_141

Danny Willett 67-74_141

Russell Knox 67-74_141

Will Zalatoris 69-72_141

Rasmus Hojgaard 70-71_141

Cameron Percy 70-72_142

Andrew Putnam 69-73_142

Hudson Swafford 67-75_142

D.J. Trahan 67-75_142

Ricky Barnes 71-71_142

Joseph Bramlett 69-73_142

John Senden 68-74_142

Kevin Tway 68-74_142

D.A. Points 70-72_142

Ryan Brehm 68-74_142

Robert Garrigus 69-74_143

Seamus Power 69-74_143

Jonathan Byrd 70-73_143

Branden Grace 73-70_143

Pat Perez 71-72_143

Keith Mitchell 70-73_143

Jhonattan Vegas 67-76_143

Michael Miller 71-72_143

Ben Taylor 71-72_143

Camilo Villegas 72-71_143

Jason Dufner 71-72_143

Kyle Stanley 70-73_143

Matthew Borchert 73-70_143

Nick Watney 73-71_144

Rafa Cabrera Bello 71-73_144

Rhein Gibson 68-76_144

Cameron Tringale 70-74_144

Henrik Norlander 70-75_145

Tim Wilkinson 71-74_145

Bill Haas 74-71_145

Chase Seiffert 65-80_145

Bo Van Pelt 71-74_145

Ryan Blaum 71-74_145

Ben Martin 73-72_145

Arjun Atwal 75-70_145

Brian Stuard 67-78_145

Tyler McCumber 68-77_145

John Oda 73-72_145

Josh Teater 66-80_146

Michael Kim 75-71_146

Jamie Lovemark 71-75_146

Rafael Campos 75-71_146

Seth Reeves 69-77_146

Nelson Ledesma 68-78_146

Brendon Todd 71-75_146

Shawn Stefani 68-78_146

Bo Hoag 71-75_146

Rob Oppenheim 68-78_146

Vincent Whaley 70-76_146

Lucas Bjerregaard 71-76_147

Michael Sims 73-74_147

Sangmoon Bae 71-77_148

Luke Schniederjans 72-76_148

Tommy Gainey 73-75_148

George McNeill 72-76_148

Wesley Bryan 70-78_148

Tom Lewis 71-77_148

Aaron Baddeley 75-73_148

Fabián Gómez 72-76_148

Brandon Hagy 73-75_148

James Nicholas 74-74_148

Harold Varner III 69-80_149

Matt Every 76-73_149

Kevin Stadler 75-74_149

Scott Harrington 69-80_149

Zack Sucher 68-81_149

Wes Roach 70-79_149

Paul Stankowski 74-76_150

Alex Cejka 76-74_150

Kelly Kraft 72-78_150

Derek Ernst 75-75_150

Bronson Burgoon 76-74_150

Chris Baker 71-80_151

Jordan Gumberg 75-76_151

Graham DeLaet 74-77_151

Camiko Smith 71-81_152

Dominic Bozzelli 81-72_153

Taylor Funk 73-81_154

Charley Hoffman 73-84_157

Anthony Phipps 76-85_161

Did not finish round

Hank Lebioda

Kristoffer Ventura

Justin Suh

Danny Walker

Michael Gellerman

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water