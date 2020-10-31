PGA Tour Bermuda Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At Port Royal Golf Course
|Southampton, Bermuda
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
|Third Round
Doc Redman 65-71-67_203
Ryan Armour 64-70-70_204
Wyndham Clark 66-68-70_204
Kramer Hickok 67-68-69_204
Insight by BOX: Federal News Network showcases several examples of agencies and industry partnering to create and evolve the future of work in this exclusive ebook.
Matt Jones 68-71-66_205
Brian Gay 70-68-67_205
Ollie Schniederjans 66-70-69_205
Adam Schenk 69-71-66_206
Doug Ghim 64-74-68_206
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-66-69_206
David Hearn 68-72-67_207
Anirban Lahiri 68-70-69_207
Ryan Brehm 68-74-65_207
Peter Malnati 63-74-70_207
Russell Knox 67-74-67_208
Stewart Cink 66-74-68_208
Will Zalatoris 69-72-67_208
Michael Gligic 68-71-69_208
Mark Anderson 69-70-69_208
Beau Hossler 71-68-69_208
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Emiliano Grillo 66-72-70_208
Luke Donald 69-68-71_208
Roger Sloan 67-70-71_208
Johnson Wagner 66-74-69_209
Hank Lebioda 68-72-69_209
Maverick McNealy 69-71-69_209
Will Gordon 69-72-68_209
Sepp Straka 70-70-69_209
Andrew Putnam 69-73-67_209
Padraig Harrington 67-71-71_209
Scott Piercy 67-70-72_209
Denny McCarthy 70-67-72_209
Aaron Wise 68-73-69_210
Troy Merritt 69-70-71_210
Chesson Hadley 68-71-71_210
Scott Stallings 68-73-70_211
Vaughn Taylor 65-75-71_211
Rasmus Hojgaard 70-71-70_211
Peter Uihlein 72-67-72_211
John Senden 68-74-69_211
Kevin Tway 68-74-69_211
D.A. Points 70-72-69_211
Seamus Power 69-74-68_211
Luke List 68-72-72_212
Max Homa 69-71-72_212
Brice Garnett 68-70-74_212
Jason Dufner 71-72-69_212
Robert Streb 67-74-72_213
Danny Willett 67-74-72_213
Cameron Percy 70-72-71_213
Hudson Swafford 67-75-71_213
Joseph Bramlett 69-73-71_213
Ben Taylor 71-72-70_213
D.J. Trahan 67-75-72_214
Jonathan Byrd 70-73-71_214
Branden Grace 73-70-71_214
Camilo Villegas 72-71-71_214
Hunter Mahan 66-75-74_215
Patrick Rodgers 68-73-74_215
Michael Miller 71-72-72_215
Fred Funk 69-72-75_216
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-70-76_216
Ricky Barnes 71-71-75_217
Keith Mitchell 70-73-74_217
Jhonattan Vegas 67-76-75_218
Matthew Borchert 73-70-75_218
Kyle Stanley 70-73-76_219
Eric Dugas 66-74-82_222
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments