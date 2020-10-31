PGA Tour Bermuda Championship Scores

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 3:40 pm
1 min read
      
Saturday
At Port Royal Golf Course
Southampton, Bermuda
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
Saturday

Doc Redman 65-71-67_203

Ryan Armour 64-70-70_204

Wyndham Clark 66-68-70_204

Kramer Hickok 67-68-69_204

Matt Jones 68-71-66_205

Brian Gay 70-68-67_205

Ollie Schniederjans 66-70-69_205

Adam Schenk 69-71-66_206

Doug Ghim 64-74-68_206

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-66-69_206

David Hearn 68-72-67_207

Anirban Lahiri 68-70-69_207

Ryan Brehm 68-74-65_207

Peter Malnati 63-74-70_207

Russell Knox 67-74-67_208

Stewart Cink 66-74-68_208

Will Zalatoris 69-72-67_208

Michael Gligic 68-71-69_208

Mark Anderson 69-70-69_208

Beau Hossler 71-68-69_208

Emiliano Grillo 66-72-70_208

Luke Donald 69-68-71_208

Roger Sloan 67-70-71_208

Johnson Wagner 66-74-69_209

Hank Lebioda 68-72-69_209

Maverick McNealy 69-71-69_209

Will Gordon 69-72-68_209

Sepp Straka 70-70-69_209

Andrew Putnam 69-73-67_209

Padraig Harrington 67-71-71_209

Scott Piercy 67-70-72_209

Denny McCarthy 70-67-72_209

Aaron Wise 68-73-69_210

Troy Merritt 69-70-71_210

Chesson Hadley 68-71-71_210

Scott Stallings 68-73-70_211

Vaughn Taylor 65-75-71_211

Rasmus Hojgaard 70-71-70_211

Peter Uihlein 72-67-72_211

John Senden 68-74-69_211

Kevin Tway 68-74-69_211

D.A. Points 70-72-69_211

Seamus Power 69-74-68_211

Luke List 68-72-72_212

Max Homa 69-71-72_212

Brice Garnett 68-70-74_212

Jason Dufner 71-72-69_212

Robert Streb 67-74-72_213

Danny Willett 67-74-72_213

Cameron Percy 70-72-71_213

Hudson Swafford 67-75-71_213

Joseph Bramlett 69-73-71_213

Ben Taylor 71-72-70_213

D.J. Trahan 67-75-72_214

Jonathan Byrd 70-73-71_214

Branden Grace 73-70-71_214

Camilo Villegas 72-71-71_214

Hunter Mahan 66-75-74_215

Patrick Rodgers 68-73-74_215

Michael Miller 71-72-72_215

Fred Funk 69-72-75_216

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-70-76_216

Ricky Barnes 71-71-75_217

Keith Mitchell 70-73-74_217

Jhonattan Vegas 67-76-75_218

Matthew Borchert 73-70-75_218

Kyle Stanley 70-73-76_219

Eric Dugas 66-74-82_222

