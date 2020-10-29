PGA Tour Bermuda Championship Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Port Royal Golf Course
|Southampton, Bermuda
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
|First Round
Peter Malnati 32-31_63
Doug Ghim 34-30_64
Ryan Armour 31-33_64
Doc Redman 36-29_65
Vaughn Taylor 34-31_65
Chase Seiffert 33-32_65
Wyndham Clark 32-34_66
Johnson Wagner 34-32_66
Hunter Mahan 34-32_66
Josh Teater 32-34_66
Emiliano Grillo 31-35_66
Ollie Schniederjans 33-33_66
Stewart Cink 34-32_66
Eric Dugas 33-33_66
Padraig Harrington 32-35_67
Scott Piercy 34-33_67
Russell Knox 34-33_67
Danny Willett 35-32_67
Brian Stuard 34-33_67
Robert Streb 34-33_67
Hudson Swafford 33-34_67
D.J. Trahan 34-33_67
Jhonattan Vegas 33-34_67
Kramer Hickok 35-32_67
Roger Sloan 36-31_67
Matt Jones 36-32_68
Scott Stallings 34-34_68
Anirban Lahiri 32-36_68
Luke List 33-35_68
Patrick Rodgers 36-32_68
John Senden 34-34_68
Kevin Tway 32-36_68
Shawn Stefani 33-35_68
Ryan Brehm 35-33_68
Zack Sucher 36-32_68
Tyler McCumber 35-33_68
Michael Gligic 34-34_68
Rob Oppenheim 36-32_68
Hank Lebioda 32-36_68
Aaron Wise 33-35_68
Brice Garnett 34-34_68
Chesson Hadley 34-34_68
David Hearn 34-34_68
Rhein Gibson 36-32_68
Nelson Ledesma 35-33_68
Maverick McNealy 36-33_69
Will Gordon 37-32_69
Max Homa 34-35_69
Will Zalatoris 34-35_69
Adam Schenk 32-37_69
Scott Harrington 34-35_69
Justin Suh 35-34_69
Robert Garrigus 33-36_69
Seamus Power 34-35_69
Harold Varner III 35-34_69
Henrik Stenson 33-36_69
Luke Donald 36-33_69
Andrew Putnam 35-34_69
Troy Merritt 34-35_69
Fred Funk 36-33_69
Mark Anderson 34-35_69
Joseph Bramlett 35-34_69
Seth Reeves 34-35_69
Cameron Tringale 37-33_70
Wesley Bryan 35-35_70
D.A. Points 37-33_70
Kyle Stanley 35-35_70
Rasmus Hojgaard 35-35_70
Wes Roach 33-37_70
Kristoffer Ventura 34-36_70
Vincent Whaley 34-36_70
Jonathan Byrd 35-35_70
Denny McCarthy 35-35_70
Henrik Norlander 35-35_70
Cameron Percy 35-35_70
Brian Gay 34-36_70
Keith Mitchell 34-36_70
Sepp Straka 36-34_70
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-35_70
Brendon Todd 36-35_71
Jason Dufner 35-36_71
Bo Van Pelt 37-34_71
Tom Lewis 34-37_71
Ryan Blaum 34-37_71
Bo Hoag 35-36_71
Sangmoon Bae 35-36_71
Beau Hossler 37-34_71
Tim Wilkinson 32-39_71
Pat Perez 34-37_71
Jamie Lovemark 34-37_71
Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-35_71
Ricky Barnes 36-35_71
Chris Baker 35-36_71
Michael Miller 36-35_71
Ben Taylor 34-37_71
Camiko Smith 36-35_71
Lucas Bjerregaard 36-35_71
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-37_71
Kelly Kraft 36-36_72
George McNeill 38-34_72
Camilo Villegas 37-35_72
Peter Uihlein 36-36_72
Fabián Gómez 36-36_72
Luke Schniederjans 34-38_72
Tommy Gainey 38-35_73
Charley Hoffman 40-33_73
Ben Martin 34-39_73
Matthew Borchert 36-37_73
John Oda 38-35_73
Brandon Hagy 37-36_73
Michael Gellerman 32-41_73
Danny Walker 35-38_73
Branden Grace 37-36_73
Nick Watney 38-35_73
Taylor Funk 39-34_73
Michael Sims 36-37_73
Graham DeLaet 37-37_74
James Nicholas 36-38_74
Bill Haas 36-38_74
Paul Stankowski 36-38_74
Derek Ernst 37-38_75
Kevin Stadler 36-39_75
Aaron Baddeley 36-39_75
Arjun Atwal 38-37_75
Michael Kim 37-38_75
Rafael Campos 37-38_75
Jordan Gumberg 40-35_75
Alex Cejka 41-35_76
Bronson Burgoon 39-37_76
Matt Every 37-39_76
Anthony Phipps 41-35_76
Dominic Bozzelli 37-44_81
