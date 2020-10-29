On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
PGA Tour Bermuda Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
October 29, 2020 6:13 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Port Royal Golf Course
Southampton, Bermuda
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
First Round

Peter Malnati 32-31_63

Doug Ghim 34-30_64

Ryan Armour 31-33_64

Doc Redman 36-29_65

Vaughn Taylor 34-31_65

Chase Seiffert 33-32_65

Wyndham Clark 32-34_66

Johnson Wagner 34-32_66

Hunter Mahan 34-32_66

Josh Teater 32-34_66

Emiliano Grillo 31-35_66

Ollie Schniederjans 33-33_66

Stewart Cink 34-32_66

Eric Dugas 33-33_66

Padraig Harrington 32-35_67

Scott Piercy 34-33_67

Russell Knox 34-33_67

Danny Willett 35-32_67

Brian Stuard 34-33_67

Robert Streb 34-33_67

Hudson Swafford 33-34_67

D.J. Trahan 34-33_67

Jhonattan Vegas 33-34_67

Kramer Hickok 35-32_67

Roger Sloan 36-31_67

Matt Jones 36-32_68

Scott Stallings 34-34_68

Anirban Lahiri 32-36_68

Luke List 33-35_68

Patrick Rodgers 36-32_68

John Senden 34-34_68

Kevin Tway 32-36_68

Shawn Stefani 33-35_68

Ryan Brehm 35-33_68

Zack Sucher 36-32_68

Tyler McCumber 35-33_68

Michael Gligic 34-34_68

Rob Oppenheim 36-32_68

Hank Lebioda 32-36_68

Aaron Wise 33-35_68

Brice Garnett 34-34_68

Chesson Hadley 34-34_68

David Hearn 34-34_68

Rhein Gibson 36-32_68

Nelson Ledesma 35-33_68

Maverick McNealy 36-33_69

Will Gordon 37-32_69

Max Homa 34-35_69

Will Zalatoris 34-35_69

Adam Schenk 32-37_69

Scott Harrington 34-35_69

Justin Suh 35-34_69

Robert Garrigus 33-36_69

Seamus Power 34-35_69

Harold Varner III 35-34_69

Henrik Stenson 33-36_69

Luke Donald 36-33_69

Andrew Putnam 35-34_69

Troy Merritt 34-35_69

Fred Funk 36-33_69

Mark Anderson 34-35_69

Joseph Bramlett 35-34_69

Seth Reeves 34-35_69

Cameron Tringale 37-33_70

Wesley Bryan 35-35_70

D.A. Points 37-33_70

Kyle Stanley 35-35_70

Rasmus Hojgaard 35-35_70

Wes Roach 33-37_70

Kristoffer Ventura 34-36_70

Vincent Whaley 34-36_70

Jonathan Byrd 35-35_70

Denny McCarthy 35-35_70

Henrik Norlander 35-35_70

Cameron Percy 35-35_70

Brian Gay 34-36_70

Keith Mitchell 34-36_70

Sepp Straka 36-34_70

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-35_70

Brendon Todd 36-35_71

Jason Dufner 35-36_71

Bo Van Pelt 37-34_71

Tom Lewis 34-37_71

Ryan Blaum 34-37_71

Bo Hoag 35-36_71

Sangmoon Bae 35-36_71

Beau Hossler 37-34_71

Tim Wilkinson 32-39_71

Pat Perez 34-37_71

Jamie Lovemark 34-37_71

Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-35_71

Ricky Barnes 36-35_71

Chris Baker 35-36_71

Michael Miller 36-35_71

Ben Taylor 34-37_71

Camiko Smith 36-35_71

Lucas Bjerregaard 36-35_71

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-37_71

Kelly Kraft 36-36_72

George McNeill 38-34_72

Camilo Villegas 37-35_72

Peter Uihlein 36-36_72

Fabián Gómez 36-36_72

Luke Schniederjans 34-38_72

Tommy Gainey 38-35_73

Charley Hoffman 40-33_73

Ben Martin 34-39_73

Matthew Borchert 36-37_73

John Oda 38-35_73

Brandon Hagy 37-36_73

Michael Gellerman 32-41_73

Danny Walker 35-38_73

Branden Grace 37-36_73

Nick Watney 38-35_73

Taylor Funk 39-34_73

Michael Sims 36-37_73

Graham DeLaet 37-37_74

James Nicholas 36-38_74

Bill Haas 36-38_74

Paul Stankowski 36-38_74

Derek Ernst 37-38_75

Kevin Stadler 36-39_75

Aaron Baddeley 36-39_75

Arjun Atwal 38-37_75

Michael Kim 37-38_75

Rafael Campos 37-38_75

Jordan Gumberg 40-35_75

Alex Cejka 41-35_76

Bronson Burgoon 39-37_76

Matt Every 37-39_76

Anthony Phipps 41-35_76

Dominic Bozzelli 37-44_81

