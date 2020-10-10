PGA Tour Champions SAS Championship Par Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At Prestonwood Country Club
|Cary, N.C.
|Purse: $2.1 million
|Yardage: 7,137; Par: 72
|Second Round
Darren Clarke 69-66_135 -9
Colin Montgomerie 68-67_135 -9
Woody Austin 66-69_135 -9
Vijay Singh 70-66_136 -8
Bernhard Langer 70-66_136 -8
David Toms 69-67_136 -8
Kevin Sutherland 69-68_137 -7
Tim Herron 69-68_137 -7
Jim Furyk 70-68_138 -6
Ernie Els 70-68_138 -6
Cameron Beckman 70-68_138 -6
Scott Parel 69-69_138 -6
Kirk Triplett 68-70_138 -6
Corey Pavin 67-71_138 -6
Jerry Kelly 72-67_139 -5
Lee Janzen 72-67_139 -5
Dicky Pride 72-67_139 -5
Wes Short, Jr. 71-68_139 -5
Robert Karlsson 73-66_139 -5
Kenny Perry 69-70_139 -5
Marco Dawson 68-71_139 -5
Joe Durant 72-68_140 -4
Esteban Toledo 73-67_140 -4
Scott Verplank 73-67_140 -4
Glen Day 71-69_140 -4
Steve Flesch 75-65_140 -4
Gene Sauers 67-73_140 -4
John Daly 72-69_141 -3
Mark O’Meara 71-70_141 -3
Bob Estes 74-67_141 -3
Carlos Franco 70-71_141 -3
Brandt Jobe 69-72_141 -3
Jesper Parnevik 72-70_142 -2
Dudley Hart 72-70_142 -2
Mike Weir 71-71_142 -2
Paul Broadhurst 71-71_142 -2
Tom Byrum 70-72_142 -2
Mike Goodes 70-72_142 -2
Scott Dunlap 72-71_143 -1
Stephen Leaney 72-71_143 -1
Jerry Haas 72-71_143 -1
Rod Pampling 74-69_143 -1
Mark Brooks 71-72_143 -1
Doug Barron 70-73_143 -1
Gary Nicklaus 75-68_143 -1
Paul Stankowski 73-71_144 E
Rocco Mediate 71-73_144 E
Kent Jones 71-73_144 E
Jeff Maggert 74-70_144 E
Stephen Ames 69-75_144 E
Robin Byrd 71-74_145 +1
Shane Bertsch 73-72_145 +1
Billy Andrade 74-71_145 +1
Steve Pate 76-69_145 +1
John Huston 69-76_145 +1
Brett Quigley 73-73_146 +2
Tom Kite 74-72_146 +2
Chris DiMarco 75-71_146 +2
Duffy Waldorf 75-71_146 +2
Tom Pernice Jr. 74-73_147 +3
Michael Allen 75-72_147 +3
Joey Sindelar 72-76_148 +4
Jeff Sluman 72-76_148 +4
Ken Tanigawa 73-75_148 +4
David Frost 71-77_148 +4
Tim Petrovic 74-74_148 +4
Jay Haas 75-73_148 +4
Ken Duke 74-75_149 +5
David McKenzie 75-74_149 +5
Olin Browne 73-77_150 +6
Fred Funk 74-76_150 +6
Billy Mayfair 72-79_151 +7
Scott Hoch 77-74_151 +7
Mark Calcavecchia 77-75_152 +8
Craig Kanada 77-75_152 +8
Neal Lancaster 78-74_152 +8
Russ Cochran 79-73_152 +8
Larry Mize 73-80_153 +9
Steve Jones 81-74_155 +11
Frank Lickliter II 80-76_156 +12
