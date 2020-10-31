PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At The Old Course at Broken Sound
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 6,906; Par: 72
|Second Round
Darren Clarke 69-62_131
Robert Karlsson 65-66_131
Jim Furyk 64-68_132
Cameron Beckman 67-66_133
Insight by RSA: Leaders in innovation examine identity and access management tactics in this exclusive executive briefing.
Kent Jones 67-66_133
Scott Parel 65-68_133
Bernhard Langer 65-68_133
Gene Sauers 69-65_134
Rod Pampling 69-65_134
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-67_135
Tim Petrovic 67-68_135
Joe Durant 66-69_135
Vijay Singh 69-67_136
Tom Pernice Jr. 69-67_136
Stephen Leaney 70-66_136
Retief Goosen 67-69_136
Kevin Sutherland 67-69_136
Scott Hoch 67-69_136
Duffy Waldorf 65-71_136
Olin Browne 68-69_137
Tom Kite 67-70_137
Steve Flesch 67-70_137
David Toms 67-70_137
Brett Quigley 66-71_137
John Daly 64-73_137
Ernie Els 69-69_138
David McKenzie 69-69_138
Dudley Hart 67-71_138
Kirk Triplett 69-70_139
Scott Verplank 70-69_139
John Huston 70-69_139
Mike Goodes 69-70_139
José María Olazábal 70-69_139
Dicky Pride 71-68_139
Shane Bertsch 71-68_139
Joey Sindelar 68-71_139
Jeff Sluman 67-72_139
Tom Gillis 69-71_140
Bob Estes 70-70_140
Chris DiMarco 69-71_140
Kenny Perry 70-70_140
David Frost 71-69_140
Tom Lehman 68-72_140
Jeff Maggert 68-72_140
Jerry Kelly 68-72_140
Colin Montgomerie 69-72_141
Doug Barron 69-72_141
Mike Weir 69-72_141
Michael Allen 69-72_141
Wes Short, Jr. 68-73_141
Ken Duke 71-70_141
Brad Faxon 69-73_142
Glen Day 71-71_142
Tom Byrum 71-71_142
Billy Andrade 72-70_142
Tim Herron 72-70_142
Brandt Jobe 72-70_142
Jesper Parnevik 70-73_143
Corey Pavin 69-74_143
Paul Goydos 70-73_143
Scott McCarron 71-72_143
Robin Byrd 71-72_143
Lee Janzen 72-71_143
Jay Haas 73-70_143
Rich Beem 73-70_143
Ken Tanigawa 73-70_143
Scott Dunlap 70-74_144
Larry Mize 69-75_144
Rocco Mediate 74-70_144
Billy Mayfair 71-74_145
Carlos Franco 71-74_145
Gary Nicklaus 72-73_145
Mark Calcavecchia 77-68_145
Paul Broadhurst 73-73_146
Marco Dawson 74-72_146
Russ Cochran 69-78_147
Sandy Lyle 73-74_147
Woody Austin 74-74_148
Stephen Ames 79-69_148
Colt Ford 76-80_156
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments