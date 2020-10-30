PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At The Old Course at Broken Sound
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 6,906; Par: 72
|First Round
John Daly 33-31_64 -8
Jim Furyk 32-32_64 -8
Duffy Waldorf 30-35_65 -7
Scott Parel 33-32_65 -7
Bernhard Langer 33-32_65 -7
Robert Karlsson 31-34_65 -7
Joe Durant 33-33_66 -6
Brett Quigley 34-32_66 -6
Jeff Sluman 33-34_67 -5
Cameron Beckman 34-33_67 -5
Kent Jones 34-33_67 -5
Dudley Hart 31-36_67 -5
Tim Petrovic 33-34_67 -5
Steve Flesch 35-32_67 -5
David Toms 32-35_67 -5
Kevin Sutherland 32-35_67 -5
Scott Hoch 33-34_67 -5
Tom Kite 33-34_67 -5
Retief Goosen 34-33_67 -5
Olin Browne 34-34_68 -4
Joey Sindelar 35-33_68 -4
Tom Lehman 35-33_68 -4
Jeff Maggert 33-35_68 -4
Jerry Kelly 34-34_68 -4
Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-36_68 -4
Wes Short, Jr. 34-34_68 -4
David McKenzie 33-36_69 -3
Michael Allen 35-34_69 -3
Russ Cochran 35-34_69 -3
Larry Mize 34-35_69 -3
Chris DiMarco 32-37_69 -3
Mike Goodes 32-37_69 -3
Brad Faxon 31-38_69 -3
Corey Pavin 34-35_69 -3
Rod Pampling 34-35_69 -3
Tom Pernice Jr. 37-32_69 -3
Doug Barron 33-36_69 -3
Vijay Singh 35-34_69 -3
Mike Weir 34-35_69 -3
Darren Clarke 32-37_69 -3
Ernie Els 34-35_69 -3
Colin Montgomerie 34-35_69 -3
Kirk Triplett 33-36_69 -3
Gene Sauers 36-33_69 -3
Tom Gillis 34-35_69 -3
Scott Verplank 33-37_70 -2
Jesper Parnevik 33-37_70 -2
Scott Dunlap 34-36_70 -2
Tommy Armour III 34-36_70 -2
John Huston 35-35_70 -2
Bob Estes 36-34_70 -2
Paul Goydos 37-33_70 -2
José María Olazábal 34-36_70 -2
Kenny Perry 37-33_70 -2
Stephen Leaney 35-35_70 -2
Dicky Pride 34-37_71 -1
Glen Day 34-37_71 -1
Ken Duke 35-36_71 -1
Billy Mayfair 35-36_71 -1
David Frost 35-36_71 -1
Tom Byrum 36-35_71 -1
Scott McCarron 35-36_71 -1
Shane Bertsch 36-35_71 -1
Carlos Franco 39-32_71 -1
Robin Byrd 33-38_71 -1
Billy Andrade 37-35_72 E
Tim Herron 37-35_72 E
Brandt Jobe 36-36_72 E
Lee Janzen 37-35_72 E
Gary Nicklaus 35-37_72 E
Jay Haas 37-36_73 +1
Rich Beem 36-37_73 +1
Ken Tanigawa 37-36_73 +1
Paul Broadhurst 36-37_73 +1
Sandy Lyle 35-38_73 +1
Woody Austin 35-39_74 +2
Rocco Mediate 38-36_74 +2
Marco Dawson 35-39_74 +2
Colt Ford 37-39_76 +4
Mark Calcavecchia 40-37_77 +5
Stephen Ames 38-41_79 +7
